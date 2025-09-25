Madison mayor wants nearby cities to step up to help fund new homeless shelter

× Expand Liam Beran Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway: 'A 24/7, 365, shelter is critical for our community.'

Madison’s mayor is asking for others to pitch in additional funding for the city’s new 250-bed men’s homeless shelter on Bartillon Drive.

That includes Dane County, the private sector, and, in what could be a new regional partnership, surrounding municipalities.

“Most of our surrounding communities do not have shelters of any sort. Some of them have no homeless services at all,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at a Sept. 22 press conference. “I think it is only fair for our surrounding communities to consider making an operating contribution, considering that folks who are from their communities are likely using these services and will likely use the shelter.”

Rhodes-Conway said she’s already broached the topic with some nearby mayors. It was also a topic of discussion during a Sept. 23 meeting she had with the mayors of Fitchburg, Stoughton, Verona, Sun Prairie, Middleton and Monona.

It will cost an estimated $4 million annually to run the shelter 24/7, Rhodes-Conway said. The city plans to contribute $1.7 million annually to the $4 million sum. The remaining $2.3 million is expected to come from the county, the state, shelter operator Porchlight, a newly formed “Shelter Friends of Dane County” fundraising group, and, potentially, other nearby municipalities.

The county faces a $31 million budget deficit and has budgeted only $527,000 for the shelter’s annual operations. It is unclear how much additional funding County Executive Melissa Agard plans to contribute in her executive budget proposal, expected to be released on Oct. 1. Rhodes-Conway declined to provide the estimated county contribution, saying “you’ll have to ask the county executive.”

Carrie Springer, chief of staff to Agard, says in an interview that the county is planning to increase its funding allocation for the shelter, but “it is not going to be a dramatic increase, like the million dollars the city is doing.”

“We have a $31 million deficit to deal with, so we are not able to commit an extra million like the city is, but we're doing everything in our power to give them as much as an increase as we can,” says Springer.

Some alders are concerned that the county has not yet committed to a specific contribution amount.

“It's definitely something I'm worried about,” says Ald. Julia Matthews, whose district includes the shelter. Matthews says she's "steeling" herself to have to ask for cuts in other parts of the city's budget, if they end up being needed.

The “Shelter Friends of Dane County” group is using the Madison Community Foundation as a fiscal sponsor, allowing it to receive tax-deductible donations, as it works on receiving nonprofit status, Community Development Division Director Jim O’Keefe says in an email.

The group is also looking to establish an endowment for long-term needs. O’Keefe says the group will have a better understanding of the amount it will need to raise and its deadline once the city and county’s budget processes are settled.

“I think they are prepared to simultaneously seek contributions to an endowment and raise money for real-time funding needs,” O’Keefe says.

Additional state funding for the shelter’s operations isn’t likely. Gov. Tony Evers requested $24 million in additional funding for homeless services and shelter operations in his 2025-27 budget, but Republican lawmakers on the state’s Joint Finance Committee removed that funding without explanation.

Joint Finance Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) tells Isthmus in a statement that Evers’ budget was “unrealistic” and legislators chose to invest in existing programs.

“While Governor Evers’ unrealistic budget proposed an increase of over 300% for the housing assistance program and state shelter subsidy grant program, along with creating several new programs to serve homeless individuals, the Legislature focused on investing in existing programs like the emergency assistance program that helps families get back on their feet with nearly $9 million of new money going into this program alone,” Born says.

The other co-chair of the committee, Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) did not respond to Isthmus’ request for comment.

Rhodes-Conway took aim at state lawmakers for the lack of funding during the Sept. 22 press conference.

“The state of Wisconsin spends about as much on homeless services as the city of Madison does, and far less than what Dane County does,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Despite having multibillion dollar budget surpluses, the state Legislature rejected, again without discussion, Gov. Evers’ request for $24 million to increase funding for homeless services at the state level.”

× Expand Liam Beran Maria Delestre, construction manager in the city's engineering division, shows alders and the mayor where the Bartillon shelter's eventual kitchen space will be.

Among the shelter’s new amenities are lockers associated with specific beds, a laundry room, and a kitchen in which food can be prepared on-site. Inflation and supply chain issues in 2023 had previously put some of the shelter’s amenities, including the kitchen, at risk.

At the current homeless shelter on Zeier Road, shelter operator and local nonprofit Porchlight contracts out for food deliveries, says Linette Rhodes, Community Development Division manager. Rhodes says that having a kitchen on-site will provide modest cost savings and give shelter users job training opportunities.

Expand Liam Beran A first-floor lodging area is meant to be accessible for those with mobility impairments or other disabilities.

“The biggest new amenity that we don't have at the temporary sites is the commercial kitchen,” says Rhodes.

On the first floor of the shelter are, among other things, a reception area, the kitchen, laundry room, and a lodging area meant to be accessible for those with mobility impairments. The remaining beds are on the second floor, where multiple separated “sleeping quarters” are planned. The quarters are meant to decrease the crowding experienced at the shelter at Zeier Road, where users sleep on a single, open-air floor.

Rhodes-Conway said that the shelter will be the first “purpose-built shelter” — a building built to be a shelter — in the state.

“A 24/7, 365, shelter is critical for our community,” said Rhodes-Conway. “It will allow those experiencing homelessness to have a place to sleep, to store their belongings, to get a meal, to take a shower. But more importantly, it will offer them stability and access to the kinds of services that they need to access housing or health care or employment.”