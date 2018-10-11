Lawbreaker or victim?

At its Sept. 4 meeting, the Common Council engaged in a fierce debate over whether to renew the five-year contract of Tom Heikkinen, general manager of the Madison Water Utility.

Ald. David Ahrens, a member of the Water Utility Board, was leading the charge against renewal. He pointed out that the utility’s debt had ballooned over the past several years and noted that it needed a $6 million loan from the city to pay its bills. And he claimed that the utility had been unaware of how much revenue it was taking in.

Although Ahrens said terminating someone should never be taken lightly, he said it was warranted in this case for the “benefit of our constituents.”

Ahrens also grilled Mayor Paul Soglin over what he had done to investigate problems at the utility — and why he included a raise for Heikkinen in the contract renewal, despite the fact that Water Utility Board had voted against renewal.

But the mayor hinted at a bigger problem. “The board’s estimation in my opinion is tainted by you,” Soglin said.

Some council members were bewildered by the mayor’s comments, but on Sept. 19, his meaning became clear.

That day, Madison Police detective Tracie Jokala emailed Ahrens asking to talk to him about “the Water Utility Board, and conversations/matters that focus on the Water Utility manager’s position.” Jokala said the investigation had been requested by the city attorney’s office.

On Sept. 26, two police detectives interviewed Ahrens for about an hour regarding possible violations of the state’s open meetings law.

Ahrens believes the investigation is an attempt by the mayor to bully critics into submission.

“This is being used as a tool deflect or suppress criticism and keep people in line,” Ahrens says. “It’s used on a highly discretionary basis.”

Investigators are looking at whether Ahrens created a “walking quorum” on the city’s Water Utility Board.

According to the state Department of Justice, a walking quorum is when members of a governmental body talk separately outside of a public meeting with enough officials to seal up a vote ahead of time. “A walking quorum may produce a predetermined outcome and thus render a publicly-held meeting a mere formality,” the department’s website explains.

Ahrens admits that he called other members of the Water Utility Board to talk about the contract renewal in advance of the Aug. 28 vote, when the board voted 3-to-2 against renewal.

However, he doesn’t believe that he violated the law because there was no agreement made on how to vote and he has no idea if the people he called then talked to other board members.

He says it’s impossible to do the job well without talking to other officials, something many council members routinely do.

“I don’t want to be a squealer and say this person and that person,” he says.

“Soglin does it too. He has his staff call people,” Ahrens says. “Over the course of the last year or so, they haven’t called me about anything. But when I’ve asked other alders, ‘Does Soglin’s staff contact you?’ they say ‘sure.’”

According to Madison City Attorney Michael May, if someone is found guilty of violating the open meetings law, they can be fined $25 to $300 for each violation. Courts can also void any actions that were taken during a meeting when violations occurred.

Ahrens — along with former alders Mark Clear and Denise DeMarb — were investigated for open meeting violations in 2016. That time, the city attorney’s office carried out the investigation, which found that Clear and DeMarb violated the law, but did not rule definitively about Ahrens.

Ahrens sees a pattern. “What’s pretty shocking is how transparent it is. This is cause and effect,” he says. “When people do something, [Soglin] retaliates.”

When asked about the investigation, Soglin angrily barks at an Isthmus reporter: “I don’t know anything about it.”

This claim is clearly not true. Soglin directly referred to the investigation at the Sept. 4 council meeting, more than two weeks before police contacted Ahrens.

“The well has been poisoned,” Soglin told the council that night. “We’re in a very difficult and awkward situation. I have to wait before I do anything with this contract, other than approve it, for the investigation to be completed to see whether or not there’s a violation of the open meetings law in regards to this matter. What I’m specifically referring to [are] conversations creating either a walking quorum or a quorum involving discussions that took place in regards to this contract by one member of the board with others.”

Lauren Cnare, a former alder who chairs the Water Utility Board, says that she notified May about possible violations before the board voted on Heikkinen’s contract extension.

“It came to my attention as the chair that there had been some phone calling going on,” she says. “I then called the city attorney to say, ‘what do we do here?’ He reiterated what the law is and what the penalties are. Then I was called by a city of Madison detective.”

Cnare says she knows a lot of average citizens are baffled by the restrictions on officials speaking about these matters outside of meetings. “It’s human nature for us to talk to each other,” she says. “That’s a common and generous human reaction.”

But she adds, “You can’t do your business behind closed doors.”

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval declined to comment in detail about the case, other than to say May asked his department to investigate.

“To the best of my recollection, this is the first time during my tenure that a case has been referred to us on an elected official,” Koval says through the department spokesperson.

Ald. Mike Verveer, the longest serving member of council, was alarmed that police were called in.

“I do question the use of police resources for this,” he says. “It seems to me that using civilian city staff to conduct such an investigation would be sufficient without utilizing scarce commissioned police personnel.”

May says it was his decision to involve the police. “I received what I thought were credible allegations about open meetings violations and consulted with the chief of the MPD to see if some officers could be assigned to do an investigation,” May says. “I thought that if the allegations proved to be true, the use of police resources would be warranted.”

The police department notified Ahrens on Oct. 2 that its investigation was complete and had been referred to the Dane County District attorney office. Ahrens vows: “If I’m going to be prosecuted on it, I would contest it.

“I know the whole thing is political,” he says. “If I’m guilty, I’ve been guilty of it every year and so has the mayor and so are the best members of council.”

Meanwhile, the water utility has applied for a rate increase of 30 percent for next year, along with additional 4 percent increases in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Ald. Samba Baldeh, the council president, plans to ask for an audit of the utility to look for how its finances can be improved. He also has concerns about the police investigation.

“It’s important to make sure we’re not going after each alder for a difference in opinion,” he says. “David can have strong opinions, but I know he’s working for the interest of his constituents.”