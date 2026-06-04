Madison board members still not sold on draft cell phone policy

× Expand Tommy Washbush Vel Phillips Memorial High School. Memorial High School principal Matt Hendrickson questions how an all-day cell phone ban would work in practice: 'It’s just a lot of logistics.'

Madison school board member Ali Muldrow is pushing back on criticism that the board has been “dragging their feet” in finalizing a cell phone policy for the district.

“I am interested in having a highly effective cell phone policy, and I don’t think what we have in front of us tonight is that,” she said at a board work group meeting on June 1.

The board is facing a state-imposed July 1 deadline to finalize a district-wide cell phone policy. A draft policy, prepared by district leadership, would prohibit K-8 students from using phones throughout the school day — they would need to be stored securely for the entire day — while allowing high school students to use their phones during passing periods and lunch.

Parents and teachers have been pushing the district to adopt the stricter policy for high school students too. But some board members at the meeting raised concerns that under a stricter policy a disproportionate number of students of color would be disciplined for infractions and reinforce disparities already reflected in the district’s discipline data.

“It would be hard for me to vote in favor of what we’re currently looking at because I think it would reinforce pretty negative and racialized phenomena,” said Muldrow.

Board member Nicki Vander Meulen also expressed hesitation about the draft’s approach to discipline and said she wanted the policy to explicitly state that students would not be suspended for cell phone violations.

Memorial High School principal Matt Hendrickson and La Follette High School principal Matthew Thompson questioned whether an all-day cell phone ban could work in practice.

“It’s just a lot of logistics,” said Hendrickson, noting 2,000 students attend Memorial. He wondered how possible it would be for staff to police phone use when students are in the hallways and at lunch, and not contained to a classroom. Thompson agreed, and said an all-day ban “would be an incredibly arduous task” for teachers and staff at La Follette to monitor and enforce.

Thompson emphasized that any policy change should allow for some student agency. “I just want to make sure we maintain faith in our students because they can do this,” he said. “I also want to partner with the kids, and co-create something, so they have some ownership in this too.”

Claire Li, the board’s student representative, told board members that she has spoken with students from all four comprehensive high schools about cell phone use and stricter device restrictions. She said she recognizes that cell phones are a potential disruption in the classroom, but said that she and other students are concerned that an all-day ban would be “logistically complicated.”

Li said students questioned how it would work for high schoolers with approved late starts and early releases or who participate in off-campus activities such as classes at the universities and open lunch. She said that students should instead be taught better habits about phone use.

“We do live in an age where cell phones aren’t gonna go away any time soon,” Li said. “If high school is to prepare students for post-secondary pathways, I think that we need to teach students how to use their cell phones responsibly.”

Thompson also argued that parents have said they want to be able to reach their children throughout the day, especially in the case of an emergency. While he and Hendrickson agreed that students using their phones during an emergency could be dangerous, Thompson said he understands parents' desire for direct communication. Several board members said the policy should include clearer language about emergency use so that families understand how safety concerns would be handled.

Muldrow and Vander Meulen volunteered to meet with Dr. TJ McCray, deputy superintendent, to discuss alternative discipline plans for device policy violations with a less punitive focus. Before taking a final vote at the end of the month, Muldrow said she would like to revise the policy based on discussion from the work group meeting. Several board members were in favor of scheduling an extra meeting to discuss the policy before the full school board is expected to vote on the proposed cell phone policy on June 22.