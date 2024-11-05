Madison’s date night guru since 1976 could use a hand

× Expand Jason Joyce couples dance at 2024 Sugar Maple Festival The Daiquiri Queens at the 2024 Sugar Maple Festival at Lake Farm County Park.

Have you ever used Isthmus to plan a date?

Let’s define date broadly, as simply a night or afternoon out, around the city, doing something fun. But that can definitely include trying to find a concert, play or festival that is not only great entertainment, but could spark a connection.

Learn more about becoming a member or one-time donor at isthmus.com/support.

Have you ever used Isthmus for this purpose? Looked at the Isthmus Picks in the back of the paper? Dialed up the online calendar on your phone? Referred back to our On Tap email newsletter? Called up a “What to do in Madison this weekend” post on isthmus.com?

If this describes you, then you’re part of a large, eclectic, active and curious group of people who want to make the most of Madison. You crave connection. And it’s you who Isthmus has sought to serve since 1976.

While it seems relatively straightforward to present a constantly updated, comprehensive list of what’s going on in a growing city that punches above its weight class in terms of stuff to do, it’s no easy feat.

Expand Jason Joyce Couples Dance at 2024 Mad Lit in downtown Madison Rebulú Group performs at a 2024 Mad Lit event on State Street.

Isthmus calendar editor Bob Koch is the guy who makes it happen.

“I work hard to connect with the community organizations, businesses and individuals hosting happenings big and small,” Bob says. “Whether it's the must-see concert of the week or a community activity with only a few seats, I follow up to make sure the information is complete and correct.

“And, if details change or I get it wrong, our events calendar isn't just a form; there's a person here to update the listing.”

Bob, a musician himself, is plugged deep into Madison’s music scene. But he’s also engaged in an ongoing conversation with theater directors, book store managers, art exhibit curators, and community event organizers to get the latest and most accurate information about what their groups are doing (along with where, when and sometimes why). It’s a lot of emails and, often, just knowing where to look for what’s happening.

Hundreds of Isthmus members and donors support Bob’s work, along with our in-depth local news coverage and informed culture writing. Will you join them?

Isthmus is once again participating in the national NewsMatch campaign, which means if you become a member or make a one-time donation before Dec. 31, your dollars will be doubled or “matched.”

Learn more about becoming a member or one-time donor at isthmus.com/support.