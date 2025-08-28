Madison’s independent police monitor ignores records requests, city attorney intervention

× Expand Faye Parks / WORT Independent Monitor Robin Copley. The Police Civilian Oversight Board tapped Robin Copley, above, as Madison's Independent Police Monitor in October 2022.

Madison’s police oversight agency has failed to fulfill records requests submitted by Isthmus and ignored attempts by the city attorney’s office and Madison Police Department to intervene.

The Office of the Independent Police Monitor was created by the Madison city council in 2020 to be a check on the Madison Police Department. The Independent Monitor reports to a separate city board, the Police Civilian Oversight Board. Both the board and office were slow to begin operations.

Isthmus filed a records request on May 1 for records that had originally been requested by former Wisconsin State Journal local government reporter Lucas Robinson. Robinson tells Isthmus he was seeking records related to Independent Police Monitor Robin Copley’s communications with the Madison Police Department and any emails between Gregory Gelembiuk, the office’s data analyst, and city IT staff.

Hearing nothing back, Isthmus asked for a status update on June 17. Copley did not respond, and to date has not acknowledged receipt of the records request.

State law presumes that government records are property of the public and requires records requests to be fulfilled “as soon as practicable and without delay.” Fulfilling records requests is not optional. Even if a request is denied, an explanation for its denial must be provided in writing.

Isthmus contacted the city attorney’s office on July 10 for assistance in obtaining the requested documents. Attorneys there also got no response from Copley.

“This is on us, and I am very sorry for the delay,” Assistant City Attorney Adriana Peguero wrote in an Aug. 11 email to Isthmus. “While I advise the records custodians, I am not their supervisor, and I do not have access to each individual department’s records, so I cannot produce the records myself or I would.”

Added Peguero: “Unfortunately, there is nothing for you to do. (Unless you sue us, which I would never suggest!)”

Copley did not respond to a request for comment from Isthmus.

A timeline

When first contacted by Isthmus, Peguero responded the same day, saying she would follow up with Copley and provide an update. Isthmus emailed Peguero on July 28 for a status check.

“I’m sorry, I have not heard back either,” Peguero responded. “I will reach out again and include the attorney for MPD to see if I can get some movement on this.”

Later that day, Peguero said she again reached out to Copley, as did Andrew Schauer, attorney for the Madison Police Department: “There are now three staff members in the OIM office, so we are reaching out to all three. Even though Robin is ultimately responsible for fulfilling requests, records custodians do sometimes delegate/share these duties. I will see what I can find out.”

On Aug. 10, Peguero asked Isthmus if there had been any communication from Copley regarding the records request and said she would contact Schauer to see if he had gotten any response from Copley.

City Attorney Michael Haas tells Isthmus that the city attorney’s office has communicated several times with Copley, asking them to complete Isthmus’ request, which he said did not seem “especially difficult to fulfill.”

“We can certainly let them know what the risks are of not complying and not producing the records in a timely manner,” says Haas. “But there's nothing we can really do to force them to sit down and produce the records.”

The city council purposefully set up the office to be insulated from oversight by the city council and the mayor. Copley, who previously worked as an open records advisor for the Milwaukee Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Medicaid Services, was hired by the Police Civilian Oversight Board in 2022.

Copley reports to the board, which is composed of one mayoral appointment, one city council appointment, and nine representatives from local social justice organizations. Only the board can impose disciplinary measures on the police monitor, according to city ordinance. But the city council does control purse strings.

‘Independent’ monitor

The office receives just under $400,000 annually from the city and is seeking an additional $65,600 in the 2026 budget. Ald. MGR Govindarajan, council vice president, says he does not support the additional funding and might also consider further cuts to the office’s budget.

He says the one annual report that Copley has prepared — combining the years 2023 and 2024 — was submitted late and had little information on what the office has accomplished.

“I just don't have enough information to say confidently that I would want to continue their funding at its current rate,” says Govindarajan. “I definitely would not want to give them the funding that they're requesting at the moment, because I don't know what they're doing with that funding.”

Under city ordinance, the report was due to the mayor and city council by March 15. It still has not been submitted to the council, but Copley gave a public presentation on the report at Central Library on May 24.

In emails obtained by Isthmus, Council President Regina Vidaver wrote she also found the report inadequate. On May 26, Vidaver emailed Copley that she took issue with some text “overly critical” of President Donald Trump’s administration, which she said is not appropriate for a city department’s report. She attached a version of the 121-page report that she line-edited and added suggestions to.

“Suggest removing. While incredibly valid, these are your personal opinions, not appropriate for a city report,” Vidaver wrote in one suggestion for a paragraph in which Copley said the Trump administration has promoted “hateful narratives about immigrants” and that, “as long as there has been fascism in the world, communities have come together in anti-fascist movements to protect each other.”

In a June 17 email, Vidaver informed Maia Pearson, chair of the police oversight board and a Madison school board member, of her concerns and said that “the ball is now in the OIM’s court.”

“The report has not been entered into the public record as I am waiting to hear whether Robin wants to move forward with the existing report, or make the suggested modifications first. Until then, the report remains un-delivered to the council,” Vidaver wrote.

Asked for comment, Vidaver directed Isthmus to her emails.

Ald. Yannette Figueroa Cole also has pushed for the report to be finalized and delivered to city alders. In response to an unrelated email from Gelembiuk on July 28, Figueroa Cole on Aug. 23 asked Copley for an update “on the OIM report executive summary requested by leadership and when it will be presented to the council.”

The unedited version of the report was published on the Office of the Independent Monitor’s website on March 15.

[Editor's note: This article has been corrected to note that Ald. Yannette Figueroa Cole requested an update on the annual report from Robin Copley, not Gregory Gelembiuk.]