Meet the candidates running for alder in Madison’s District 10

Madison’s aldermanic District 10, on the west side, stretches from Arbor Hills to the Nakoma neighborhood and ends a little bit before Elver Park.

The race for the district’s seat, currently held by Ald. Yannette Figueroa Cole, has drawn two challengers who have city government experience: former Ald. Sheri Carter, who served on the city council from 2015 to 2023, and former city council administrator Lisa Veldran, who staffed the city council office from 1985 to 2021.

The primary is Feb. 18. The top two vote-getters will then face off April 1. The winner will serve a one-year term (due to an ordinance change in 2023, city council terms are now staggered, meaning even-numbered district candidates this year are running for one-year terms). Candidates could seek reelection for a two-year term in April 2026.

We asked the candidates for their perspectives on some of Madison’s most pressing issues — and their takes on some less serious topics, too. You can learn more about each candidate at their campaign websites: Lisa Veldran; Yannette Figueroa Cole; Sheri Carter.

Wisconsin residents can check their voter information, find out where to vote and register at myvote.wi.gov.

Responses have been edited for space and clarity.

Please identify what you consider to be the most important issue in your district and what you are going to do about it.

Carter: Affordable housing is an important issue. I strongly support increasing land banking and the affordable housing funds. I would like to listen to residents and understand their vision for their neighborhoods over the next five to 10 years. As a city we must develop a strategic vision for affordable housing within the city, rather than prioritizing speed over thoughtful planning.

Figueroa Cole: The most important issues facing District 10 are things that impact residents every day. Speeding and unsafe traffic, high housing costs, evictions and food access. As an alder I have and will continue to address the problems that our families and residents face every single day.

Veldran: In District 10, high property tax increases are a top concern. To address this, we need a sustainable city budget supported by long-term assessments and stress testing. This approach will ensure property taxes stay manageable, allowing residents to enjoy city services without unexpected financial burdens.

Did you support the $22 million property tax referendum? Why or why not?

Carter: As a resident, I did not support the referendum because Madison's property taxes are already high. The city had sufficient contingency funds, and the referendum lacked a sunset time frame.

Figueroa Cole: Yes, the state Legislature’s failure to provide adequate funding left Madison with no choice but to act. This referendum helps sustain essential services at their current level. Without it, critical programs — like public safety, transit and community services — would face devastating cuts, harming residents across the city.

Veldran: I opposed the referendum, as the city had a [$20 million budget] surplus and time to reassess the budget and set priorities. Using the threat of service cuts is not an approach I support. We must make thoughtful, informed budget decisions, protecting both taxpayers and city employees without creating unnecessary fear.

What one thing can the city do that it's not currently doing to increase the availability of affordable housing?

Carter: I support a study to identify areas in Madison for housing development. The study should examine factors like proximity to jobs, access to transportation, and connectivity to schools and services. This approach ensures workforce housing meets immediate needs and supports long-term community growth.

Figueroa Cole: Madison is thousands of units behind on housing. The Affordable Housing Fund supports workforce housing along strong transit corridors. I’ve voted to promote density and create the Transit Overlay District, while [Carter] opposed or abstained. We must modernize zoning and eliminate unnecessary barriers.

Veldran: I would leverage land banking funds and explore development incentives to encourage the creation of small homes and condominiums, not just apartments. This approach would expand opportunities for individuals to achieve homeownership, making it more accessible and affordable for a broader range of residents.

List three things you think the city should spend less money on, and three things on which it should spend more.

Carter: Spend less money on internal services. Spend more money on the BRT/redesign, affordable housing including land banking, public safety including park rangers

Figueroa Cole: More: investing in people, the unsheltered, youth and older adults; violence prevention; and Community Alternative Response Emergency Services.

Less: Excess staff time on committees, better time used engaging more community members, and unnecessary police responses better handled by other services, such as CARES [or] Violence Prevention and Community Services.

Veldran: Madison should reduce spending on non-essential projects, administrative overhead, and inefficient management. The city should prioritize quality basic services, explore affordable housing options, and invest in infrastructure.

Do you foresee a situation where you might vote contrary to the express wishes of your constituents?

Carter: I will address issues by having direct conversations with my constituents, maintaining open communication and understanding. There may be times when my votes differ from my constituents' preferences, but dialogue will always be encouraged.

Figueroa Cole: No vote pleases all constituents. Decisions must be based on research, history and impact. Public hearings provide input, but education and outreach ensure informed decisions. I regularly post updates on my city blog to explain my decisions, ensuring transparency and keeping the public informed on key issues.

Veldran: I will prioritize representing District 10 constituents but may vote against their views if it benefits the city's health, safety or financial stability. I believe in transparency and open dialogue, ensuring that district residents understand the reasoning behind my decisions directly, rather than through a blog post or a press release.

Name the thing you like least about Madison.

Carter: I dislike winter in Madison the most.

Figueroa Cole: There are a lot of things I love about Madison, and I don’t like the cold and long winters.

Veldran: Crazy driving on the Beltline.

What is your favorite Madison restaurant you’ve been to in the last year?

Carter: I have more than one favorite: Liberty Station, Vintage, Parkway Family Restaurant.

Figueroa Cole: I have a very long list of restaurants that I love [and] a lot of them are in District 10! I love Mexican cuisine and El Panzon, El Jalapeno and Los Atlantes are fantastic. Madison has great restaurants and I love getting to try them all.

Veldran: Little Tibet Madison on East Johnson Street. Their momos are exquisite.

Who is your favorite ex-mayor?

Carter: Jairus Cassius Fairchild became Madison's first mayor in 1856, setting a precedent for his successors.

Figueroa Cole: In Madison since 1991, not enough choices to make an assessment, but my favorite mayor will be one that prioritizes the most marginalized communities in the city, such as the unsheltered: “The measure of a society is found in how they treat their weakest and most helpless citizens.” - Jimmy Carter

Veldran: As a former city employee and council staffer, I’ve worked under [Joel] Skornicka, [Frank Joseph] Sensenbrenner, [Paul] Soglin, [Susan] Bauman, [Dave] Cieslewicz and [Satya] Rhodes-Conway. If I had to choose, I’d pick Mayor Soglin. While I didn’t — or don’t — always agree with him, his deep love for our city was, and still is today, truly remarkable.

Do you think rates for parking tickets are too high or too low?

Carter: Compared to other cities of similar size, Madison's parking ticket rates appear to be average. Any increase in parking tickets may impact our residents.

Figueroa Cole: Statutes control the cost ranges for parking tickets, and the city consistently charges below the maximum. Cost of tickets have remained the same, except for the price of towing which was significantly below cost. Ticket violations can be a burden, however, ticket revenue supports services across the city.

Veldran: I think parking ticket rates are too low and could be increased slightly.

How often do you take Metro Transit?

Carter: I don't use Metro, but you never know when you might need to.

Figueroa Cole: I am currently retired and have worked from home since 2019. Most of my trips are by bike or car. I use Metro a few times per month.

Veldran: I used to take the bus frequently when I worked for the city, and my favorite route was the 56. I don’t use the bus now because it’s no longer convenient for me.

Name the most botched public issue in town.

Carter: Madison’s [193] uncounted ballots.

Figueroa Cole: Discourse can get heated, but we’re all invested in the issues that affect us. Sometimes, we need to step back and connect as people first. That’s why I make it a habit to invite people — especially those I disagree with — for a meal or coffee, promoting understanding before debating the issues.

Veldran: The town of Madison annexation took longer than necessary. A quicker process would have helped Madison start receiving property tax revenue sooner, boosting the city’s growth and financial stability. Reducing the timeline could have brought these benefits much earlier for the community.

What should Madison look for in a new police chief?

Carter: The desired candidate for police chief should have familiarity with the region, possess innovative vision, demonstrate cultural awareness, and be dedicated to continuous personal development. This individual should also be proficient in leadership, inspiration, and achieving success.

Figueroa Cole: A leader who focuses on solving crimes, understands the difference between community priorities and enforcement needs, works with public health and community services on violence prevention, emphasizes training over militarization, supports officer mental health, and holds the department accountable.

Veldran: Madison should look for a police chief who is a strong leader, focused on working with the community and building trust. The right candidate should have experience in honest, accountable policing, know de-escalation techniques, and be committed to keeping residents safe while respecting their rights.

What (if any) leverage does the city have to convince the state Legislature to create a more fair shared revenue formula for Madison?

Carter: It is uncertain whether other municipalities would be willing to have their shared revenue reduced. Nevertheless, the city must address this issue from multiple angles, which may include employing one or two full-time lobbyists. Additionally, exploring alternative methods to secure increased funding is essential.

Figueroa Cole: Madison isn’t alone — the state is shortchanging cities statewide. Our best leverage is building strong coalitions with other municipalities across the state and pushing collectively for a fair funding model that allows us all to thrive, without having to raise taxes on our residents any further.

Veldran: The city can leverage its economic impact and tax revenue to advocate for a fairer shared revenue formula. A dedicated, consistent lobbying team can help demonstrate how equitable distribution benefits both Madison and the state, appealing to the Legislature’s interest in supporting local communities and promoting balanced growth.