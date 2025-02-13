Meet the candidates running for alder in Madison’s District 9

× Expand From left: Nikki Conklin, Rick Cruz, and Joann Pritchett.

Ald. Nikki Conklin, Rick Cruz and Joann Pritchett are competing for a seat on Madison’s city council to represent District 9, which encompasses Blackhawk, Elderberry, Greystone, Junction Ridge, Sauk Creek and Wexford Ridge neighborhoods.

Conklin has been the incumbent since 2021, and serves on four city committees, working on violence prevention, disability rights and access to affordable housing. Cruz aims to focus on fiscal management and financial sustainability, using his background as a school financial consultant for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Pritchett worked in healthcare for decades, and co-founded the African American Health Network.

The three candidates will appear on the primary ballot Feb. 18. The two candidates with the most votes will advance to the April 1 general election. The elected official will serve a one-year term and could run for reelection for a two-year term in April 2026.

Isthmus sent the candidates a written questionnaire asking for their perspectives on a wide range of issues in Madison, including some lighter topics.

Wisconsin residents can check their voter information and find out where to vote and register at myvote.wi.gov.

Responses have been edited for space and clarity.

Please identify what you consider to be the most important issue in your district and what you are going to do about it.

Conklin: Environmental justice is one of the many important issues in my district. I will continue to work with city departments to get myself educated about projects in my district. I will continue to be an active member on the Sustainable Madison Committee — through my service on the committee I have taken action to stop PFAS from contaminating our water and have supported the 100% Renewable Madison and Sustainability plan.

Cruz: Reviewing all budget expenditures for effectiveness and accuracy: transparent, accountable budgeting is essential for good governance. I will lead efforts to review all budget expenditures to ensure that funds are allocated effectively and that the city’s financial resources are being used to benefit the community in the best way possible.

Pritchett: A total lack of transparency by city administration is at the core of many, if not most, issues in the 9th District. My solution? Engage and develop a true partnership between city administration and the district.

Did you support the $22 million property tax referendum? Why or why not?

Conklin: Yes, I did not want to see a 10% cut across all city departments, which would have [resulted in the loss of] about 240 jobs/people.

Cruz: No. Madison’s local government must take immediate action to reduce duplicate expenditures on staffing and services already provided by the county, state and school district. The operational costs of overlapping salaries and benefits are an unnecessary burden on taxpayers. The city should also reassess its government structure.

Pritchett: No. Cutting needed services was used as a threat and justification for referendum passage. Poor fiscal management is the real culprit.

What one thing can the city do that it’s not currently doing to increase the availability of affordable housing?

Conklin: Build more missing middle income homes. We need more homes for families of all shapes and sizes.

Cruz: The city’s current focus on workforce housing has surpassed sustainable levels, diverting attention from critical private sector growth. An overreliance on federal COVID-related aid has financed housing initiatives, but as this funding expires, the financial burden is likely to shift onto taxpayers. City council agenda items consistently reflect high-cost expenditures funded by grants that will soon disappear, posing long-term fiscal challenges.

Pritchett: A failure to be creative, a failure to assess or explore vacant properties within multi-use areas for repurposing into affordable housing.

Do you foresee a situation where you might vote contrary to the express wishes of your constituents?

Conklin: Yes, it happens sometimes. We have to balance what is best for our district and the city of Madison as a whole.

Cruz: No. The constituent determines the path of voting by the representative. I pledge to listen and engage frequently with District 9 residents to make sure their voice is heard. The current government structure in Madison promotes rubber stamping of the mayor's agenda, not the people's will. This is why we have to reduce the executive staff and unelected deputy mayor positions filled with the mayor's cronies.

Pritchett: No, and not without informing constituents of the cost vs. the benefits of voting for or against.

Name three things you like least about Madison.

Conklin: The racial inequities and achievement gap.

Cruz: Unchecked crime without consequences and excessive fees and regulations that reduce investment and responsible growth.

Pritchett: Poor repair of roads after a construction project. Too many “No Turn on Red” signs at some intersections. Failure to enforce written noise ordinances in established neighborhoods.

What is your favorite Madison restaurant you’ve been to in the last year?

Conklin: SpareTime Entertainment.

Cruz: La Bamba. I support local, small businesses with culturally diverse backgrounds. This restaurant has been an iconic Madison feature that has excellent food and friendly staff where I don't have to act pretentious about locally sourced ingredients and I can simply enjoy the food. I 100% recommend the food and atmosphere for us regular folk.

Pritchett: GRAZE (on the square) without doubt!

Who is your favorite ex-mayor?

Conklin: I don’t have one. I only know Mayor Rhodes-Conway.

Cruz: I don't have one. I support anyone with the intent to represent the best interests of the people. I do not support elected officials who waste the taxpayer dollar with the intent to enrich themselves or friends through corrupt government practices and under the table kickbacks.

Pritchett: Paul Soglin.

Do you think rates for parking tickets are too high or too low?

Conklin: They range from $25 to $150. I think they are fair.

Cruz: I only support fees that indicate where the money is being spent and believe that we can build a system that tracks every dollar in and every dollar out or at least make progress towards increasing transparency.

Pritchett: I can’t say…I have no idea what a parking ticket costs.

How often do you take Madison Metro?

Conklin: Seldom.

Cruz: Never. I don't want to get scabies and as a disabled individual I am not supportive of a system that does not provide shelters at bus stops. The district I live in is filled with elderly, retired individuals who would probably support public transportation if it was more disabled-friendly.

Pritchett: On average about twice a month or when the weather is snowy or icy.

Name the most botched public issue in town.

Conklin: — [Did not answer]

Cruz: Transparency — I strongly encourage the Madison Common Council to explicitly report any financial, professional or personal interests of council members and city government staff directly on the meeting agenda, effective immediately. Transparency is a fundamental responsibility of public officials, and residents deserve to know when those making funding decisions have affiliations that could present a conflict of interest.

Pritchett: BRT!!!!!!!

What should Madison look for in a new police chief?

Conklin: Someone who is data-driven, unbiased and pro-community policing (boots on the ground).

Cruz: The Madison Common Council must prioritize passing common-sense policies to enhance criminal justice efforts and curb repeated gun violence in the city. A significant part of this involves ensuring there are stronger consequences for offenders. Repeat gun violence cannot be treated as a minor infraction. Adequate deterrence, combined with consistent enforcement, is essential to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Pritchett: Commitment. Vision for Madison. Will he or she be a good fit for Madison?

What (if any) leverage does the city have to convince the state Legislature to create a more fair shared revenue formula for Madison?

Conklin: We don't have any besides what we have been doing already.

Cruz: Madison needs to clean their own house and get finances in order before seeking additional revenue sources. In the end, the taxpayer ends up carrying the burden for wasted revenue.

Pritchett: NONE without a lobbyist who understands the process. City administration is under the impression that they know it all. We are in the fiscal mess that we have now because [the] city administration does NOT know how to promote Madison.