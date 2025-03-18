Meet the candidates running for Madison’s contested school board seat

× Expand Bret Wagner (left) and Martha Siravo. Bret Wagner and Martha Siravo are running for the District 3 Madison School board seat previously held by Laura Simkin.

There’s only one contested school board race on Madison voters’ April 1 ballots. Engineer Bret Wagner and disability rights advocate Martha Siravo will face off for Seat 3, previously held by Laura Simkin.

Wagner is a board member of the Cherokee Heights Middle School parent-faculty organization and currently works as a director of digital and financial transformation at Huron Consulting Group. Siravo is a peer parent advocate with Madtown Mommas and Disability Advocates and also serves as the organization's president.

The winner of the race will serve a three-year term.

We asked the candidates for their perspectives on issues facing Madison’s school district: classroom cell phone use, police resource officers, COVID-related learning loss, and more. You can learn more about each candidate at their campaign websites: Bret Wagner and Martha Siravo.

Responses have been edited for space and clarity.

What can our schools do to ensure all students can read fluently?

Wagner: Make reading proficiency job #1. Restructure instruction with dedicated reading blocks and small skill-based groups. Build comprehensive tutoring with well-trained tutors. Implement evidence-based phonics programs. Focus on early K-2 intervention and hold ourselves accountable through transparent metrics.

Siravo: While I support the current curriculum we are using, the Science of Reading, which has shown progress in improving our literacy scores by focusing on phonics, decoding and sight recognition, I believe in integrating Universal Design for Learning (UDL) strategies that promote flexible learning environments by offering multiple ways to access information, engage with material, and demonstrate learning. Introducing and assessing skills [and strengths] as early as possible is also essential.

Have Madison schools done enough to remedy COVID-related learning loss? If not, what should be done?

Wagner: No. While we've made steps with the [EL Education] curriculum, we need high-dosage tutoring (25-40 minutes, four days weekly) for all students below proficiency. The pandemic exacerbated reading challenges, so we must expand tutoring beyond those furthest behind and invest in early intervention.

Siravo: “Done enough” is purely speculative, and unanswerable, but I have seen MMSD try to remedy those losses with a variety of strategies during the pandemic, and post-pandemic. COVID-19 affected each student differently, so addressing learning loss requires individualized support. Expanding tutoring is key, but we must restore students’ connection to school by ensuring access to meals, internet, study spaces and social interaction.

Should police officers be reinstated in our high schools?

Wagner: Before reconsidering [school resource officers], we must address root causes: improve reading proficiency, expand mental health services, and strengthen student engagement. Creating schools where students feel they belong reduces behavioral issues. When students can read and feel connected, they engage more positively with school.

Siravo: I do not believe police resource officers should be reinstated in our high schools. Instead, we should continue investing in community leaders and staff who proactively support students and foster positive interactions. Schools must prioritize mental health, open communication and safety measures that empower students and staff to report concerns and feel safe.

How can schools reduce chronic absenteeism?

Wagner: Address root causes by improving reading proficiency — students who can't read avoid school. Provide no-cost breakfast to ensure students start ready to learn. Create effective incentive programs — at Cherokee Heights, they’ve achieved [more than] 90% attendance. Implement same-day parent contact for absences.

Siravo: Reducing chronic absenteeism requires understanding of each student’s unique situation. Schools must identify whether absences stem from behavioral, academic or home-related challenges and provide targeted support. Strengthening family outreach, early intervention and student engagement strategies help address barriers and ensure a path for every student to feel supported and connected to their education.

What can the Madison school district do to help students who aren't college-bound?

Wagner: Ensure all students read proficiently — this opens all career paths. Expand partnerships with Madison College for technical education. Create apprenticeship opportunities with local businesses. Most importantly, stop treating career-technical education as less valuable than college preparation.

Siravo: Schools must still support them by expanding career counseling, internships, apprenticeships, and technical training programs. Having strong partnerships with trade schools, local businesses and entrepreneurship programs provides access to real-world opportunities and skills. Job search resources and financial planning support helps prepare them for meaningful careers and other interests after graduation.

Do you support the school district's Behavior Education Plan, or do you feel it should be modified?

Wagner: The foundation [of the plan] is well-intentioned but needs stronger implementation. We must add proper staffing for effective restorative practices, better data tracking, and adequate mental health resources. Many behavior issues stem from reading difficulties — when students can read, classroom disruptions decrease.

Siravo: I cannot currently support the district’s [behavior education plan] based off the latest 2018-19 findings. Staff overwhelmingly call for additional student support services, mental health resources, and consistent consequences for behavior. The plan must prioritize staffing as requested, mental health accessibility, alternative settings, and clear, consistent behavior expectations [and discipline] across schools.

Do you see a need to revamp the district's math program? If yes, how?

Wagner: Yes. First, ensure students can read math problems. Then implement a structured, sequential curriculum with regular skills practice and clear learning progressions. Offer high-dosage tutoring for students who fall behind, and explore ways to make math relevant for all learners. Financial literacy education is a great way to do that.

Siravo: I support strengthening MMSD’s math program through the integration of Universal Design for Learning, as I referenced earlier. It looks to meet diverse learning needs and can be utilized across all academics. While our new K-5 curriculum and intervention programs are a step forward, applying UDL strategies can further enhance problem-solving, reasoning and engagement.

Do you support a state proposal that would ban cell phone use in class? Why or why not?

Wagner: Yes. At Cherokee Heights, the policy of collecting phones during class has improved focus and reduced disruptions. Students learn better without constant distractions. A clear, consistent policy districtwide would benefit the learning environment for all students, and be just as effective as the state proposal.

Siravo: I do not fully support banning all cell phone use in class, as some students rely on them for medical needs or as a more accessible learning tool. I would like to see schools encourage teaching responsible, [non-disruptive] technology use, as would be in a professional setting. We may have to consider structured strategies such as designated storage areas for cell phones during class to maximize students’ engagement in learning.

How can the school district increase enrollment at schools operating below capacity, like Shabazz High School and Sherman Middle School?

Wagner: Focus on reading outcomes first — success attracts families. Create specialized programs that draw interest. Ensure these schools have adequate resources despite lower enrollment. Engage with neighborhood communities to understand what families need from these schools to make them attractive options, and better communicate availability.

Siravo: Schools have to engage their community, strengthen online/social media presence, and highlight unique programs. Schools should showcase academic strengths, extracurricular opportunities, and student success stories. They should also make sure that they are addressing any disparities and issues impeding the growth of their students and teachers. Understanding community needs and improving outreach — both in-person and online — helps schools become more accessible, welcoming, and reflective of the neighborhoods they serve.

What can the school district do to avoid future operating budget referendums?

Wagner: Focus on early literacy intervention — it's more cost-effective than later remediation. Review central office positions for potential savings. Implement data-based budgeting to identify and scale effective programs while eliminating ineffective ones. Advocate for fair state funding of special education.

Siravo: The district must advocate for fair state funding, which also expects the special education reimbursement rate (currently 31.5%) to be as close to 100% as possible so that we don’t have to continue to pull from the general education fund. We need to work together to get public education out of the political divide and expect stable funding for all public schools.