Dane County Executive Melissa Agard does have an opponent

× Expand Dane County Executive Melissa Agard, left, and challenger Stephen Ratzlaff. Incumbent County Executive Melissa Agard, left, and Stephen Ratzlaff are facing off for a four-year term.

Voters elected Melissa Agard as Dane County Executive in November. But due to the timing of former county executive Joe Parisi’s exit, Agard was only elected to a six-month term.

Agard and Stephen Ratzlaff, a salesman for furniture store Steinhafels, will face off April 1 to determine Dane County’s next executive. Agard, who lives in Madison, is a former state Senate minority leader and member of the county board (2010-14). Ratzlaff, who lives in DeForest, ran for state Assembly twice as an independent.

The winner of the race will serve a four-year term.

We asked the candidates for their perspectives on issues facing Dane County: possible reductions in federal healthcare funding, the county’s housing shortage, property tax increases, and potentially increased immigration enforcement. For kicks, we also asked them to name their favorite Dane County park or natural area. You can learn more about each candidate at their campaign websites: Melissa Agard and Stephen Ratzlaff.

Wisconsin residents can check their voter information, find out where to vote and register at myvote.wi.gov.

Responses have been edited for space and clarity.

Reductions to federal healthcare and public health funding seem likely over the next four years. What strategies might you employ to make up for funding gaps?

Agard: I will work to increase state funding to expand Medicaid, pursue grants, and strengthen public-private partnerships. We must streamline programs for cost efficiency, invest in preventive care, and advocate for restored federal funding. Collaborating with local governments and nonprofits would help sustain essential services in Dane County.

Ratzlaff: A few simple things may help with this one. All of these can save money:

Make sure that the public is getting their preventive screenings and vaccinations — an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Make sure that the government is not wasting resources with duplicative services.

Encourage private-public partnerships.

What’s your vision for the future of the Alliant Energy Center?

Agard: I envision Alliant as a modern, sustainable hub for tourism, business and community events in our region. Upgrading this campus will deliver economic benefits for Dane County. Strategic partnerships will enhance the long-term viability of county assets and result in expanded event programming and yield income for the county.

Ratzlaff: I like the idea of redesigning the current area into a mixed-use district. This could include hotels, restaurants, office space and even housing.

What actions would you take to address the housing shortage and lack of affordable housing in Dane County?

Agard: I am addressing the housing shortage with thoughtful housing investments as well as supporting local municipalities in reimagining their zoning. While doing this, I am also advocating at the state and federal level for fair tenant protections, [regional transit authorities], and increases in shared revenue to ensure long-term affordability and prevent displacement.

Ratzlaff: There are several things Madison and Dane County could do to address the housing shortage, although most of the fix for this will need to be solved at the federal and state level. Local governments could streamline the permitting process and reduce red tape [on] zoning restrictions. Also Dane County can stop its land buying binge, which just takes more land out of private development, and also reduces the tax base.

Dane County’s 2025 budget increased taxes on the average-value Madison home by $19.65. How would your office address the financial strain property tax increases are putting on Dane County residents?

Agard: I will ensure tax dollars are invested responsibly. Property taxes fund essential services like infrastructure improvements, public health, and public safety. I will work to diversify revenue sources to reduce reliance on property taxes and collaborate with state and federal officials to secure funding to maintain services without overburdening homeowners.

Ratzlaff: The current rate of property tax increases in this county [is] UNSUSTAINABLE! The first thing I would do is go to the Republican-controlled Legislature and ask for an increase in shared revenue from the state, but with strict metrics and/or benchmarks that must be met to receive the funds. This whole county is run by progressives — why can't they learn to balance their checkbook like the rest of us have to?

How would your office handle an increased immigration enforcement presence in Dane County?

Agard: Dane County has a long history of taking care of one another during times of disruption. We are prepared to continue to provide these crucial services — that is the Dane County way. I will also advocate for state and federal immigration reform to ensure fair treatment of all.

Ratzlaff: Our current immigration system is a mess. I have worked with [many law-abiding immigrants] in my professional capacity and they are great people [who] should be allowed a path to citizenship, in my opinion.

HOWEVER, to the immigrants that are child traffickers, rapists, and violent repeat offenders, don't let the door hit your ass on the way out! The sheriff should be cooperating with ICE on these people, and he ought to know better.

What is your favorite Dane County park or natural area? Why?

Agard: Dane County is home to the most beautiful and accessible parks and natural areas and I cannot choose one as my favorite. I have kicked off the 25 in ‘25 initiative in order to encourage folks to get outside and relax, explore and connect with nature on our public lands.

Ratzlaff: My favorite outdoor place in Dane County is the Glacial Drumlin State Trail-Cottage Grove. It's a great place to run, clear my mind, and get away from it all.