Neutral sells Bakers Place for $37 million, pays mural artist

× Expand Liam Beran Baker's Place, at 10 S. Paterson St. About 90 units are still available in Bakers Place, located at 10 S. Paterson St..

After selling its Bakers Place property, Madison developer Neutral has paid some of its long overdue bills, including $54,000 it owed Milwaukee muralist Janson Rapisarda.

“We received a check in the mail yesterday for the work at Bakers Place,” Rapisarda, who painted two murals on the property, wrote in an April 7 email to Isthmus. “I was finally paid in full for the work after the sale of Bakers Place, which took place at the end of March.”

Added Rapisarda: “I am very glad to have finally been paid, and still shocked at how much effort and time it took to do so.”

Rapisarda went public last month that he was owed the sum by Neutral, which faces millions in liens, claims on property as collateral for debt repayment, and potential foreclosure on a 32-story high rise on Edison Street in Milwaukee. The company has developed two properties in Madison — Bakers Place, which opened last May, and a 33-unit building at 517 W. Main St. — and the Edison Street property still under construction in Milwaukee.

The $37.2 million sale of Bakers Place took place in March, according to conveyance records from the city assessor's office. The property was sold to a limited-liability company (LLC) named “BAKERS PLACE ACQUISITION,” which shares an address with the Chicago asset manager Altitude Capital Partners, according to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.

Neutral CEO Nathan Helbach did not respond to a request for comment.

According to court records, Neutral has also repaid some of the numerous liens filed against an LLC affiliated with Bakers Place, including those from Terra Engineering & Construction Corporation, Angus-Young Associates Inc., Klein-Dickert Milwaukee, Sign Art Studio LLC and Sergenian’s Floor Coverings Inc.

A $168,282 lien against Bakers Place filed by Bachmann Construction Company Inc. on March 30 remains unpaid as of April 10.

The company has also repaid C.D. Smith Construction, a construction contractor, $4.1 million it filed in liens against the Bakers Place property in November. A $10.15 million lien C.D. Smith filed against the Milwaukee property remains unpaid as of April 10.

Isthmus also received payment for an overdue invoice, but a second remains open.

The building was designed and marketed with several sustainable features, including significantly less parking than a typical development — 110 stalls for 206 units. Helbach planned to offer a small fleet of electric vehicles that tenants could check out and the building is located at a bus rapid transit station. But in March, an LLC affiliated with Bakers Place signed a lease with the city of Madison for up to 50 parking spaces at the nearby South Livingston Street garage, and 90 apartments remain available for rent.

Revenue to the city for the parking is projected to be $36,960 up to $92,400 annually, depending on how many spaces are used by building tenants.

During staff questioning regarding the item at the city council’s March 24 meeting, Ald. Davy Mayer, whose district contains Bakers Place, said some of his constituents contacted him with concerns about the contract given Neutral’s debts.

“They are to pay up front for their permits, every month,” noted Anne Slezak, city finance and administration manager. “And we’re gonna send them a bill, and they’re gonna pay, and if they don’t pay it by the fifth of the month, the permits get shut off. That’s our regulatory [way to] hold them accountable.”

The city council unanimously approved that lease that night.