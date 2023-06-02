County committee recommends new hiring practices

× Expand Wegleitner May 4 2023 Supv. Heidi Wegleitner voted against the confirmation of Rep. Shelia Stubbs to direct the county's department of human services. Now the board is looking to change how the administration fills the position.

Since rejecting Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s nominee for director of the human services department in early May, county board supervisors have been floating ideas on how he should fill the post.

On May 22, the Health and Human Needs committee, which oversees the human services department’s budget, discussed a series of recommendations for a rebooted recruitment process. Supv. Heidi Wegleitner, the committee’s chair, tells Isthmus that she has since reached out to Board Chair Patrick Miles and Supv. Dana Pellebon about incorporating those recommendations into an ordinance the two are working on that would change the county’s hiring process for department heads. Wegleitner says the ordinance could come before the committee at its June 8 meeting.

The committee’s recommendations include launching a national search for a new director, which Parisi has already committed to, and the development of “objective criteria for evaluation of candidates.”

Wegleitner noted during the confirmation process for Rep. Shelia Stubbs that the administration had not used a scoring system for candidates. Supervisors also took issue with what they said was a short recruitment and hiring process, with a panel of just three managers conducting one round of interviews for a position that calls for managing a $240 million budget and 800 employees. Wegleitner said the process “lacked transparency, objectivity and diligence.”

The committee is recommending “multiple rounds of interviews with stakeholders involved in the process” this time around, as well as committee representation on the hiring panel. The committee also wants the county executive to consider a public forum or “town hall” for finalists, as was done during the hiring of former human services director Lynn Green.