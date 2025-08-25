New Madison clerk should have ‘seamless transition,’ predicts city attorney

× Expand Submitted photo Lydia A. McComas, new city clerk. McComas is set to earn $135,000 annually.

Just a week after the Wisconsin Elections Commission ordered the Madison City Clerk's Office to tighten its procedures, a new city clerk has been announced. City Attorney Michael Haas expects newly appointed clerk Lydia McComas will have a “pretty seamless” transition.

“The staff right now is already updating procedures,” says Haas. “They will bring her up to speed.”

McComas most recently served as manager of the voter engagement division in Hennepin County, Minnesota, which includes Minneapolis and has more than 700,000 voters.

“I think she’ll be able to offer a valuable fresh perspective to our clerk’s office operations, while building on the many areas of strength the office has established over the years,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said of McComas in an Aug. 20 statement.

McComas succeeds former city clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl, who resigned in April after multiple election errors occurred under her watch. That included sending out more than 2,000 duplicate absentee ballots in September 2024 and leaving 193 absentee ballots uncounted in the November 2024 election. The Wisconsin Elections Commission investigated the latter incident and ultimately concluded Witzel-Behl violated five state elections laws. There was also an internal city investigation that found that she broke city policies, but not the law.

To prevent similar incidents, the commission on Aug. 15 ordered that the clerk’s office identify which employees will handle particular election tasks; print poll books no earlier than the Tuesday before an election (in November 2024, the office printed poll books three weeks prior to the election); create a record to track absentee ballots; and search through election materials for missing ballots prior to the city’s canvassing board finalizing results.

Though Haas, former administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, argued to the commission that it was overstepping its legal authority with these orders, he tells Isthmus the city is not planning to appeal the ruling.

Separately, the clerk’s office is also planning to reorganize its structure. Haas, who has served as interim city clerk since March, says the tentative plan is to add employee positions and define the office’s organizational structure more clearly. Currently, he says, the head clerk directly oversees all of the office’s operations, which include elections administration, licensing, the maintenance of city records, and more. Under the reorganization, supervisors are expected to head up teams that handle specific functions, like elections, to improve oversight and accountability.

“Everybody currently is responsible for everything,” says Haas.

Haas says the city is already doing most of what the commission has ordered. He says the office will still have to figure out how to accommodate the requirement for printing poll books later and putting a watermark next to the names of voters who have returned an absentee ballot. This order is meant to standardize absentee ballot processing.

McComas’ appointment and contract must be confirmed by a majority vote of the city council, expected to take place on Sept. 16. She is set to earn $135,000 a year and her first day is expected to be Sept. 29.

Haas says he appreciates the time he spent as interim city clerk.

“I maybe didn't expect to enjoy it as much as I did, but it's a great group of people,” he says. “I’ve learned things working in this office about both the processes and the people here. Of course, we deal with this office closely in the city attorney's office as well. That will continue to benefit just from having this little interim period.”