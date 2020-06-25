No fall season for Overture

× Expand John Frautschy Overture's resident companies are figuring out their plans. Some are working to translate live performances into online experiences; others have put all concerts on hold until next year.

The dreaded news has arrived: Overture Center will scrap its fall season and remain closed until further notice.

This comes less than a week after the performing arts center, which went dark in mid-March, announced emergency cost-saving measures that resulted in cuts to 60% of their staff.

Like venues across the country, Madison’s premier performing arts center has declared an “intermission” for events in the building, at least through the end of November. Overture leaders frame the news as a “preservation plan” — with the hope that performances can resume with some holiday programming in December, and a regular slate of plays, concerts, dance and visual arts offerings in 2021. In the face of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and across the country, Overture has committed to following city, state and national safety guidelines and will reopen when it is deemed safe to do so for performers, staff and patrons.

“The uncertainty of this pandemic means that we need to consider several short- and long-term scenarios as we make our plans,” Overture Center Board Chair Betty Harris Custer said in a news release. “We need to be nimble, yet we must be positioned for success. We are doing everything we can to secure a positive future for Overture and our employees.”

With Overture’s fiscal year ending June 30, the facility’s leadership estimates losses already “in the millions,” due to canceled performances, events and lost rental revenue. In addition to halting the fall performance season, Overture has also suspended its search for a new CEO and president to replace Sandra Gajic, who died in December.

While this plan was formulated by the Overture Center Board of Directors, it was also discussed with the building’s resident companies that depend on the venue for rehearsal and performance space. Facing catastrophic financial implications of more canceled performances, the Madison Symphony Orchestra, Forward Theater Company, Madison Ballet, Kanopy Dance Company, Children’s Theater of Madison, Madison Opera and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra have all communicated news of their seasons in flux with patrons and stakeholders. Some companies plan to translate live performances into online experiences, some have put all concerts on hold until next year.

“We are committed to continuing to serve and engage youth in the experience of theater,” artistic director Roseann Sheridan wrote to CTM’s supporters. “We’re working to find ways to bring the immediacy and interactive/participatory nature of theater to the creation of the work. We are embracing what we can do in this extraordinary time.”

Similarly, Forward artistic director Jennifer Uphoff Gray promised to continue creating despite the circumstances: “While all of us in the arts wish it was possible to return to performance in front of live audiences this fall, we know that Overture is making a wise decision that prioritizes the safety of audiences, artists, and the broader community. At Forward we were ready to pivot to a new approach to our upcoming season, and are excited to still bring our audiences the best theatrical experiences we possibly can under unprecedented circumstances.”

Kanopy’s co-artistic director Lisa Thurrell echoed those thoughts: “While we will deeply miss performing and seeing our audiences this fall at our home in the Overture Center, we are strongly committed to planning a slow and deliberate path back to the stage to ensure that we all can safely convene for inspiring dance performances for seasons to come.”

The Madison Ballet struck an optimistic note in its message to supporters, “Do not be dismayed. In the face of challenges, artists adapt and evolve. We are already exploring innovative ways to continue to dance. 2019 was full of incredible performances that found their strength in their adaptivity. Whether performing in the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, leaping through the lobby of a downtown bank, or converting our own offices to stages, we were inspired to have Madison experience ballet in new and unexpected ways.”

To maintain some relationship with audiences, Overture plans to distribute arts content in a digital format online. Season updates, gallery exhibits, the Jerry Awards (recognizing outstanding high school musical performances) and youth-centered Kids in the Rotunda programs have already made the shift to a virtual format.