No monkeying around

× Expand Judith Davidoff Safety distancing sign at Henry Vilas Zoo

Lions and tigers and puns, oh my!

“Bear with us and please stay 6 feet apart,” reads one sign featuring a grizzly bear at the Henry Vilas Zoo, which plans to reopen June 18. Flamingos are featured in another sign urging social distancing: “Stay 6 feet apart, it’s a flocking good idea!”

The signs are part of the COVID-19 precautions now in place at the zoo, which has been closed since March 14. According to a news release from the zoo, it was the first time the zoo had closed in its more than 100-year history.

As a neighbor of the zoo, I got a sneak peek early this week at the tail end of the day. People were scarce and so were animals. One of the grizzly bears emerged to take a stroll around and pose atop some logs. Two alligators were sound asleep in their enclosure. The seals were busy swimming around.

× Expand Judith Davidoff Alligator at Henry Vilas Zoo

While there are normally two entrances to the zoo, only one will be open during this period. Visitors must access the zoo by the main parking lot on South Randall Avenue; the Lake Wingra entrance will remain closed.

Once inside, visitors must stick to a one-way route. The play areas and outdoor buildings are closed, but food, drink and gifts will still be available for purchase. There are hand sanitizer stations throughout the grounds and the zoo, according to a news release, has increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

As for masks, wear one! Staff are required to do so and guests are encouraged to do so as well. Masks will also be available for purchase.

A staff person will be stationed at the zoo entrance to control capacity. Kristin Moala says it is hard to identify a specific number for attendance. “We will have staff doing checks throughout the zoo once we hit 500 guests inside the park, and then again at 800, and 1,200,” says Moala, marketing manager for the zoo. “We have several areas, for example the polar bear viewing window, where we tend to get a lot of guests at one time, and that is what we are hoping to avoid. By having staff monitor potential high volume areas of the zoo, we will be able to manage the overall guest experience better.”

During busier times at the zoo, guests might have to wait in line outside. Once inside, just remember to stay six feet from otter people! Yep, that’s another sign.