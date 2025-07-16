No referendum needed for first phase of Lake Monona waterfront redevelopment

× Expand Sasaki A Sasaki rendering of the shorefront community causeway concept in summer. Community causeways along the bridges on John Nolen Drive are one of the elements of the Sasaki master plan.

Despite a flurry of last-minute concerns from the public about process and transparency, the Madison city council has allowed the first phase of the Lake Monona shoreline redevelopment project to proceed without approval from voters in a citywide referendum.

After about three hours of public comment and debate, members voted 17-3 Tuesday night to exempt the initial phase of the Madison LakeWay project from the city’s shoreline preservation ordinance; passed in 1992, the ordinance requires that any large construction project or change to the legal status of park land bordering a lake or navigable waterway go to referendum.

The proposal would have originally amended the shoreline preservation ordinance to “create an exception to the preservation of shoreline parks ordinance to allow the city to proceed with the Madison LakeWay Project in Olin Park, along the John Nolen causeway, and in Brittingham and Law Parks.” But downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, a sponsor of the legislation, proposed an amendment — which passed 17-3 — to limit this exemption to the first phase of the redevelopment plan including small parts of Olin, Brittingham and Law parks.

Verveer said that there had been a “record amount of engagement on this in the last 48 hours,” but said there was “nothing nefarious on the part of [city] park department staff” who asked him to consider sponsoring an exemption to the referendum requirements for the project, which envisions changes and improvements for the 1.7 miles of shoreline and 17 acres of public lakefront along Lake Monona. The ordinance was introduced June 24.

All involved in the LakeWay project, which has been in the works since 2008, have the goal not only to protect the city’s open space but to expand it to “make the area greener and above all to provide for safer access to the lake for people,” Verveer added. “And I believe that is what the Madison LakeWay project will do.”

Verveer said there has been “extensive public engagement” as the project has advanced and that “this narrow exception for greening up the John Nolen causeway merits an exemption — just as we’ve done five other times [for other projects].”

Lisa Laschinger, Madison’s interim parks superintendent, wrote in a July 14 memo that projects exempted from the ordinance included construction at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Henry Vilas Zoo and the Garver Feed Mill. “The Parks Division’s position is that due to the lengthy and robust public process that the Madison LakeWay has already undergone, this project should be exempted from a costly referendum process,” she added.

Allen Arntsen, a board member for the Madison LakeWay Partners, said during the council meeting that the issue of referendum had not been addressed earlier because ”the focus was on representative democracy rather than direct democracy.” Having a referendum for the full project would be “like fingerpainting,” he added, noting that much of the plan has not been decided yet.

But several Madison residents voiced a desire to vote on each phase of the project.

“The requirement of a referendum to ensure voters have a voice in making any changes to the shoreline is democracy in its most fundamental form,” Madison resident Judy Robinson told the council during the public comment period. Of the 301 registrants, 234 people from the public opposed the exemption, according to city spokesperson Dylan Brogan. And more than three dozen public comments were submitted to the council from July 14-15, all of them opposed to the city exempting the LakeWay project from the shoreline ordinance.

Ald. Joann Pritchett, who ultimately voted for the exemption, said she was nevertheless conflicted over the decision because too many people “have lost faith in the system as we currently know it.”

“How do we go about restoring hope in democracy for people who no longer see themselves as a part of the system that should be there?” Pritchett said.

Ald. Tag Evers said that he had heard of no opposition to the project expressed at any of the public meetings on the project. He suggested the emails he and other alders received over the last couple of days urging a referendum on the project might be reflective of the current political environment — the “concern that our democracy is being taken away from us.”

Evers also noted that much of the master plan for the project — which includes a park over John Nolen Drive from East Wilson Street and a dock and overlook near Olin Park affording a view of Madison’s skyline — cannot be built without a significant private donor stepping up. Ald. Julia Matthews noted that issue in urging her colleagues to vote for Verveer’s amendment. “This exemption would put a lot of confidence into the project,” she said.

Ald. Davy Mayer tried to refer the amended ordinance to a future meeting, but that motion failed 16-4.

Alds. Bill Tishler, Davy Mayer and Barbara Harrington-McKinney voted against the exemption.

“We should have been more transparent about the issue of the referendum,” Tishler said. “I’m voting ‘no’ because we have not done an adequate job on communication on this one. That’s it.”

The exemption would not apply to other areas of the redevelopment plan to be enacted later, Laschinger said during the council meeting. The project would also still be required to adhere to environmental protections of the lakefront.

The vision to transform 1.7 miles of Lake Monona's shoreline was included in Madison's 2012 plan for downtown. The city teamed up with Madison LakeWay Partners — formerly Friends of Nolen Waterfront — to hold a design challenge, prompting design firms to bring a lakefront park to life.

In 2023, the Lake Monona Waterfront Ad-hoc Committee chose an international firm, Sasaki, to design the redevelopment. After more than 40 meetings and 19 months of work, the committee completed a master plan report in 2023 and adopted the master plan in 2024. The process involved more than seven years of public engagement, including over 8,000 comments on a community survey.

The first phase of the project, led by the parks division, includes the “development of a linear, lakeside park along the John Nolen causeway, spanning from North Shore Drive to the northern end of Olin Park,” Ann Shea, public information officer for the parks division, writes in an email. Broadly, she adds, the improvements are “related to hardscaping and landscaping that will create a significantly improved park experience.” These include dedicated paths for walking, biking and running, two pedestrian boardwalks that extend over the lake and a “large, signature pier” offering views of the Madison skyline.

Sasaki and the city's Park Division are close to finishing the design for the first phase, which will be the subject of a virtual public meeting on July 21, 6:30 p.m. The hope is for the construction bid to go out in the fall of 2026 and construction to begin the following year.

The reconstruction of the road and bridges along the John Nolen Drive causeway between East Olin Avenue and South Broom Street, a separate project being directed by the city’s engineering department, begins this fall. Funding for the reconstruction is already secured but further develpment plans are up in the air. They depend on federal, state and private contributions.