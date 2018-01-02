“Ol’ Switcheroo”: County Clerk extends deadline for candidates in one county board seat

Supv. Ronn Ferrell declared on Dec. 19 that he was running for another term on the Dane County Board. The supervisor would have been one of just two incumbents with a challenger this spring. Brent Renteria, who has serves on the Town of Middleton Board of Supervisors, filed his paperwork to run against Ferrell on Dec. 28.

But breaking protocol, Ferrell delivered a notification of non-candidacy to Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell on Jan. 2 — the filing deadline for candidates in the spring election. McDonell calls it the “ol’ switcheroo.”

“It seems that [Ferrell] faked that he was running to clear the way for his friend Brent,” McDonell tells Isthmus. “It’s a lame, old, sleazy trick.”

Ferrell did not immediately return calls seeking comment. Renteria says he “heard rumors” that Ferrell might not be running for reelection but nothing specific. Renteria denied being friends with Ferrell, calling him a mere acquaintance.

“If he had filed, I would have challenged him,” Renteria says. “It’s not that I dislike Ronn. I just want the town of Middleton to have a voice on the county board.”

The deadline for incumbents to file a notification of non-candidacy was Dec. 22. Because Ferrell missed it, other potential candidates will now have an extra three days to file nomination papers to run, McDonell says. Ferrell was one of the few conservatives on the overwhelming liberal board. Renteria tells Isthmus he is a fiscal conservative but liberal on some social issues.

The filing deadline passed with little interest from the public in running for a seat on the 37-member board. Thirty incumbents are running unopposed and only one incumbent has a challenger. For now, only two open seats face a competitive election April 3 while four others have only one candidate. That breakdown could change if someone else decides to run for Ferrell’s seat.

Supv. Al Matano — who has represented part of Madison’s west side since 2000 — is the lone incumbent being challenged. He will face Kelly Danner and Nancy Bouge. Danner is a practice manager for the Irongate Equine Clinic. Bouge is a longtime Westmorland resident and an AVID tutor with Madison schools. The field will be narrowed to two candidates in a Feb. 20 primary.

Six supervisors are retiring, including John Hendrick, Mike Willett and Robin Schmidt.

Four candidates are vying for the seat held by Hendrick, who has represented the near east side for over two decades: Yogesh Chawla, Pam Porter, Heather Driscoll and Britt Cudaback.

In Verona, high school social studies teacher Jason Knoll will face small business owner Jacob Luginbuhl to replace Willett — who has served on the board since 2004.

Tanya Buckingham and Anna Gourker are running to represent Monona in the seat being vacated by Robin Schmidt.

The other retiring incumbents — Nick Zweifel and Dennis O'Loughlin — only have one candidate on the ballot to succeed them. Former supervisor Analiese Eicher, program and development director for the lefty advocacy group One Wisconsin Now, will soon represent voters in Sun Prairie. Julie Schwellenbach will represent the De Forest area in the seat held by O’Loughlin since 1998.