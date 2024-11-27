On Giving Newsday, help Isthmus produce the February issue!

× Expand Jason Joyce Isthmus distribution crew at the loading dock it costs about $9,000 to print, distribute and pay freelancers for an issue of Isthmus.

As a small, local, nonprofit organization, Isthmus relies on the support of community members who believe in our mission and value what we do: independent, in-depth storytelling that informs and engages the Madison community, along with an indispensable and comprehensive events calendar.

Tuesday, Dec. 3 — also known as Giving Newsday — offers an opportunity for you to directly help us fulfill that mission.

Some numbers: Our annual budget is about $600,000, which covers the salaries of our staff of seven; payments for a few dozen freelance writers, artists and photographers; administrative expenses like web hosting, insurance and bookkeeping; rent and a membership at Starting Block; and some organization dues.

The price of producing 35,000 copies of one issue of the paper — printing, distribution and freelancers; not staff resources — is about $9,000.

We’re in the middle of our annual year-end fundraising drive. Donations up to $1,000 made before Dec. 31 are tripled, thanks to matching funds from NewsMatch, Isthmus’ board of directors, and a growing group of community leaders.

We can pay the bills for one issue of Isthmus if we raise $3,000 before midnight on Giving Newsday.

Will you help us hit that goal?

Donating is easy!

Head to isthmus.com/support

There you can pick from a sustaining membership club, or…

Select the option to make a one-time donation at the bottom of the page.

In our February issue, we’ll acknowledge Giving Newsday donors who give their full names.

As always, please contact me at jjoyce (at) isthmus dot com if you have any questions or ideas!