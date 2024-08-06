On WORT, Steven Walters assesses the 2026 Wisconsin governor field

× Expand Courtesy Tony For Wisconsin Tony Evers The Democratic field in 2026 will depend on whether Gov. Tony Evers, above, runs for a third term.

Steven Walters is a veteran statehouse reporter in Wisconsin with deep sources on both sides of the aisle. In Isthmus' August cover story, he takes an inside look at which Republicans and Democrats are in position to jump into the race for governor should Tony Evers decide that two terms is enough.

He spoke about the story on Monday, Aug. 5, with WORT-FM news producer Faye Parks: