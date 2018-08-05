One injured in shooting at WORT studio

× Expand Dylan Brogan Web-WORTshooting-08-05-2018 The shooting at the community radio station left a bullet hole in one of the windows separating the studios.

Early Sunday morning, a masked man entered the WORT 89.9 FM studio and fired shots, injuring one of the hosts of the show Universal Soul Explosion.

“Shots were fired. [Station volunteers] realized they were in trouble and dove to the floor,” says Dave Devereaux-Weber, president of the station’s board of directors. “They crawled through the master control [room] into the vinyl library."

“There just happened to be a phone where they were hiding…. They called 911,” adds Devereaux-Weber, who arrived at the station shortly after police were called to the scene. “We don’t know the identity of the shooter. He said nothing. There are a lot of questions with no answers.”

The shooting happened at 3:12 a.m., right after Universal Soul Explosion had ended. One of the show's DJs was shot in the buttocks and was transported to the hospital before being released.

The incident forced the station off the air for several hours Sunday morning while Madison police investigated. Three people were in the building when shots were fired. DJs Boss Lady and Brother Eugene were heard on air shortly before the shooting.

The shooting left a bullet hole in one of the double-pane windows separating the studios. Devereaux-Weber says police recovered shell casings and volunteers believe the gunman fired his weapon five times. The incident report on the police website says “it appears that this incident was not random, and there is no risk to the public.” Police wouldn’t comment further on the shooting because it’s still being investigated.

It’s unclear how the shooter entered the building. There was no sign of forced entry. A statement on the WORT’s website says the station “will be tightening security.”

“We want to thank everyone for the support. Already, the phone calls and concerned messages are flowing into the station,” reads the statement. “Multiple volunteers arrived individually in the early hours of the morning to help get the station back on its feet.”

Although some volunteers and staff were rattled by the shooting, the WORT studio was broadcasting as normal on Sunday.

Cooper Talbot, host of Her Infinite Variety, was behind the mic during her usual Sunday afternoon slot. She isn’t worried about her safety but feels compassion for the victims. She says the fact that hip-hop DJs appear to be targeted will put the genre on trial, too.

Universal Soul Explosion launched in the 1970s and was the first hip hop show in Madison. It’s popular among people who are incarcerated and their friends and families, who call in messages to loved ones.

“There are all these extra narratives that come up when hip hop is involved. Other genres of music don’t have to deal with that,” says Talbot. “Hip hop has a stigma — like it or not. There are a lot of layers to this that some people just can’t understand. But it’s almost inevitable that this will be part of the conversation surrounding the shooting — whether or not it’s relevant.”