Call her mayor

Paul Soglin wasn’t ready to end his storied tenure as Madison’s mayor. Voters had other plans.

After 22 years in the office, Soglin lost what may be his final election by 18,000 votes. Challenger Satya Rhodes-Conway simply walked away with it, capturing an impressive 62 percent of the vote.

Rhodes-Conway won in the Nakoma and Vilas neighborhoods. She won Allied Drive and Vera Court. She won Eastmorland, Westmorland, Glendale, Greentree and Glacier Ridge. She won Eken Park, Emerson East and Sherman. Rhodes-Conway won with more than 75 percent of the vote from the Capitol across the isthmus to the Yahara. She won 99 of the 121 voting wards.

Soglin conceded the race quickly and calmly at the Brink Lounge Tuesday night. He was warm with the small crowd of supporters and left the event after several rounds of hugs. He told one person with a smile and a shrug, “stuff happens.”

“I’m going out and looking for a job tomorrow,” Soglin, 73, told reporters before leaving.

Was he surprised by the defeat? “No,” said the mayor.

Does he have any regrets? “No.”

Any advice for Rhodes-Conway? “No,” said Soglin. “If I have any it will be between me and her.”

A few blocks away at Prism Dance Club, Hannah Lee waited after the polls closed at Rhodes-Conway’s party to see if her candidate would win.

Lee volunteered for Rhodes Conways’ campaign, knocking on doors and passing out literature. To her, Rhodes-Conway was simply a superior candidate, with better ideas and an engaging personality. But she said Soglin was also swimming against an overwhelming tide as he tried to win an unprecedented third consecutive term in an off-and-on mayoral stint that stretches back five decades.

“She’s a woman and it’s the year of the woman,” Lee said. “If you’re an old white guy, it’s so 10 minutes ago.”

Unofficial results had Rhodes-Conway with 47,915 votes to Soglin’s 29,150.

The race was called shortly before 9 p.m. and minutes later, Rhodes-Conway arrived to thunderous cheers while Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire” blared over the sound system.

She opened her victory speech by saying, “In the words of the great Harvey Milk, ‘it’s not my victory, it’s yours and it’s yours and it’s yours,’” as she gestured to several people in the crowd.

After thanking her family and supporters, Rhodes-Conway added, “I also want to thank Paul Soglin. I just got off the phone with him and I thanked him on behalf of all of us for his steadfast service to the city.”

The crowd of several hundred applauded but it was clear that they were tired of the mayor, and eager for a leadership change. Lee said that Soglin was stubborn and unwilling to listen. “When you look at the debates, you see how grumpy he is,” she said. “It’s kind of like ‘don’t bother me, let me do my job and get out of my face.’”

Ald. Shiva Bidar-Sielaff — who has at times clashed with Soglin — says she is excited to now have a mayor who she feels she can collaborate with. “I ran again because I had hope to leave a legacy that really brought our city to a different level and place,” she said. “I took that leap of faith and today I felt that it was worth it.

“It’s going to be a relationship of respect, listening, collaboration,” she said. “I don’t expect there’s always going to be 100 percent agreement, but I expect a huge amount of respect from Satya.”

Gary Tipler, a historic preservationist, said that he’s supported Soglin in the past, but backed Rhodes-Conway this time. He felt that under Soglin, the city has been too cozy with developers, at the expense of neighborhood concerns.

“I feel like Satya had good things to offer, would say what she wanted to do, and was interested in what we thought as well,” he said. “That was new.”

Ald. Rebecca Kemble, who supported Rhodes-Conway’s campaign, said her candidate earned the victory. “She worked really hard for many many months. She got her message out and had a ground game like no other candidate had,” Kemble said. “I think as of yesterday, they knocked on every door in the city.”

Kemble is positive about the future. “The women who get shit done are ready to work.”

During his short concession speech, Soglin said he’s proud of the progress his administration made in his two recent terms to create affordable housing and narrow disparity gaps.

“I take some comfort that I received some good solid support in the African American community and in the Latino community in this election and I hope that support transfers to the new city council and the new mayor,” said Soglin. “[I hope] that we will continue making the kind of progress we have seen the past eight years. And it’s significant progress.”

Longtime staffers Enis Ragland and Katie Crawley were more dejected than their boss.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is the way he supports city staff from the highest level to the lowest level,” said Crawley with tears welling up in her eyes. “He hires good people and he stands by them when they are critiqued unjustly. That has been appreciated and will be missed.”

Ragland said he appreciates the commitment Soglin made to “making Madison a better place for everybody.”

“Under his leadership, we never gave up on any neighborhood. Allied Drive. Broadway/Simpson. Vera Court. We never gave up and always worked to make them better,” said Ragland. “There’s a lot of work to do but we’ve come a long way. It’s the little things that make a difference in people’s lives — not so much the big grandiose things. The mayor did a lot of little things to make life better in Madison.”