Paul Ryan: Biden would beat Trump

× Expand Audrey Thibert Paul Ryan and Susan Webb Yackee at Shannon Hall, Sept. 26 Susan Webb Yackee, director of the LaFollette School of Public Affairs, talks with Paul Ryan, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, in Shannon Hall.

Paul Ryan, the former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, predicts Joe Biden will be reelected president, despite being “unfit for office.”

“If it's Biden v. Trump, I think Biden wins,” Ryan said Tuesday night at a talk hosted by UW-Madison’s La Follette School of Public Affairs in Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall. “I personally would rather not see that. I would rather see a Republican win, not Donald Trump.”

Ryan says that if any of the other Republican frontrunners — except for Vivek Ramaswamy — get the nomination, he thinks they would beat Biden.

With 13 Republican candidates running in the 2024 presidential primary, Ryan said comprehensive solutions to such issues as climate change and poverty aren’t possible until the candidates declutter the field.

Susan Webb Yackee, director of the LaFollette School, posed questions to Ryan about U.S. policy, the economy, bridging political divides, and the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Ryan said the election results will depend on a handful of states — Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and maybe Pennsylvania. In these states, he added, the college-educated suburban residents are the swing voters. In Wisconsin, many of these voters live in the “WOW” counties — Washington, Ozaukee and Waukesha.

Ryan, a Republican from Janesville, spent 20 years representing Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, including five years as House speaker. He left office in 2019, saying he wanted to spend more time with his children. Three years later, he declared himself a “Never-Again-Trumper” because he felt that Republicans “lose with Trump.

In his talk Tuesday, Ryan echoed those thoughts, noting that Republicans lose with Trump in office. He also said Trump was not a good leader.

“I think leaders should endeavor to be honest, ethical, moral people who try to set standards for themselves and lead by example for the rest of the country,” Ryan said. “Donald Trump doesn't try to do any of that. He does the opposite frankly. So I just don't think he's fit for the job.”

Ryan noted two thirds of Republicans want a candidate who is not Trump. But polling from the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research contradicts this, finding that 74% of Republicans say they would support Trump in November 2024. The survey also found that 53% of Americans would definitely not support him if he is the nominee.

“The challenge for our party is we gotta go convince the people who are willing to vote for him, not to vote for him,” Ryan said.

Ryan currently teaches economics at Notre Dame and works at the American Enterprise Institute, a right-of-center public policy think tank. Recently, he has focused primarily on poverty policy, entitlement changes, and how digital technology can help address the root causes of poverty.

Said Ryan: “I'm back to my old love, policy stuff that I always worked on before and during Congress.”