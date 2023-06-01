Picketing from home

Not all of the 450 workers on strike since May 19 at TruStage, formerly CUNA Mutual, live and work in Madison. But these remote workers, who are scattered across the country, are still chipping in to the union’s strike efforts through a “virtual picket line.”

The workers use newer digital platforms and social media to raise spirits and share information with each other: In a TikTok post, a huge inflatable “fat cat” walks the TruStage picket line like it’s a fashionable runway model.

They also do more basic organizing tasks remotely — urging allies to write letters to TruStage’s board of directors, sign solidarity petitions, and raise money through GoFundMe to support workers missing out on income. The virtual picket line also monitors the response on social media in real time and handles some logistics, supplies and food for the workers who are on the actual picket line at TruStage’s headquarters on Mineral Point Road. Workers voted May 23 to extend the strike into June.

“Right now, we’re at an interesting point in organizing history where there aren’t a lot of people who have done the virtual picket line yet,” says Will Roberts, a TruStage worker and virtual strike captain for the union. “But there are some. And so we get to benefit from their experience.” Roberts says the GMG Union, which represents remote workers at online media outlets, shared some knowledge with union leaders, but there is not much of a standard playbook for a remote workforce going on strike.

Roberts drove from Iowa to the Madison picket line on May 22, where he arranged a video call into the union’s Twitch stream to talk to virtual picketers and show them the scene: workers marching with signs, “We’re Not Gonna Take It” blaring from speakers, shade tents stacked with food and water, and passing cars honking their support.

“We’re in a new era for this. It’s really cool to see,” says Roberts. “I can’t imagine doing one without the other now.”

Contentious negotiations between the union and management stalled earlier this year, with the two sides disagreeing over wages, benefits, diversity practices and outsourcing.

Roberts says that for TruStage’s workforce, going remote and organizing online has been a boon for union participation. At a union lunch hour held regularly before the pandemic, turnout could be low. But after those meetings went virtual, he adds, “it skyrocketed.”