Getting Dane County ready for electric vehicles

× Expand Eric Murphy Livingston St. Electric Vehicle Charging Station One of the few public charging stations in the city is located at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Livingston Street.

Drivers in the Madison area may have noticed an uptick in electric vehicles on city streets in recent years. The owners of these vehicles usually charge them at home, but organizations throughout the region are making a plan to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles by building more public charging stations.

“The number of EVs is expected to skyrocket over the coming decade,” Bill Holloway, a transit planner with the Greater Madison MPO, a regional body that coordinates transportation planning, said at a special meeting of Madison’s Plan Commission June 22. “There’s been almost a 50% growth in just the last year in the number of EVs here in the county, so it’s clear that we’re going to need more charging infrastructure to meet the demand.”

Holloway told commissioners that the MPO has partnered with local governments, energy utilities, UW-Madison, and nonprofit organizations on a grant application for federal funding for the installation of dozens of publicly accessible EV charging stations around the city and surrounding areas. Charging stations would be prioritized where residents typically lack access, like near apartment buildings with no off-street parking; at “multimodal” hubs, like park-and-ride locations; and in disadvantaged areas that the MPO calls “environmental justice” areas.

A public charging station is located at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Livingston Street. But outside of downtown and the isthmus, there are only a few charging spots at grocery stores, libraries, schools, and big-box retail outlets near highways.

“Providing charging infrastructure in disadvantaged areas is a key priority to help ensure the benefits of a shift to EVs are shared,” Holloway told the commissioners. Creating more publicly available charging infrastructure could make it easier for those with lower incomes, who don’t have the money to set up their own charging infrastructure at home, to choose an electric vehicle.

“The number of used EVs is increasing,” Holloway added, “and those used EVs have batteries with lower capacities, so it’s more important to provide public charging infrastructure” in lower-income areas where those adopting electric vehicles are more likely to buy used. The drawback, according to Holloway, is that chargers built in disadvantaged areas will typically not be in the areas of highest demand, and may require public support until the number of EVs increases.

In 2021, the city of Madison adopted rules for new multifamily residential construction projects that required 1-2% of parking spaces to be equipped for EV charging, and 10% of spaces to be “EV ready,” meaning they could be converted to EV charging spaces at a later date.

Once the MPO’s draft plan is completed, it will be reviewed and approved by a steering committee of the organizations it has partnered with on its grant application for federal funding. It will lay out the regional policy and infrastructure background for EVs, planning tools and funding sources, and priority locations for charging infrastructure installation, which local governments will be able to use to get a head start on their own planning and applications for funding.