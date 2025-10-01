Protesters urge alders to reconsider Dairy Drive shut down

× Expand Liam Beran Protesters supporting the Dairy Drive encampment demonstrate in front of the City-County Building on September 30, 2025. Around 25 people rallied outside the City County Building Sept. 30 while alders met inside.

As city staff briefed Madison alders on funding for the Bartillon Drive men’s shelter during a Sept. 30 meeting in their City-County Building chambers, chants could be heard from outside.

They came from about 25 protesters gathered by the steps of the building. Chants included a “fuck you” directed at city council leadership. Council President Regina Vidaver and Council Vice President MGR Govindarajan voted with seven other alders on Sept. 16 against extending operations at the temporary homeless encampment on Dairy Drive.

Protesters have also been rallying at the Dairy Drive encampment and emailing alders to urge them to reconsider their vote.

Vidaver, Govindarajan and other alders who voted against extending the encampment pointed to budget constraints and a lack of funding for services at the facility, which was intended to be temporary and cost the city $70,000 monthly.

Among the protesters’ demands: that alders reconsider the Sept. 16 vote, that the city stop homeless encampment sweeps by police officers, and investments in building new housing in Madison.

They seemingly had success on one of those counts. In a video the protest group posted to Facebook, Govindarajan, who spoke with the protesters after the briefing, said that he’d request that the matter be reconsidered. Govindarajan did not respond to a request for comment about the video.

Vidaver says in an interview that reconsideration — which would have to be voted upon at the council’s Oct. 7 meeting — isn’t a realistic option, as “all campers will be removed as of today” and demolition is soon to start.

“It's kind of too little too late,” Vidaver says. “Certainly somebody could call for reconsideration, but then you're now adding more money onto the equation, because the work has already started.”

Vidaver says that Govindarajan has not yet submitted a motion to reconsider. She says that her understanding is that “he felt very threatened in that situation, and that the only way that he could leave without being followed or without being harmed was if he said those words.”

She adds that her decision to vote against extending the encampment came down to other budget pressures, including the need for funding at the new men's homeless shelter, the lack of future funding sources and state-imposed limits on the amount the city can add to its budget in a given year.

Vidaver urges the public to act with civility and “recognize that these are complex situations.”

“I and all my colleagues are doing the best job that we can with the information that we have at the time that a decision is made,” she says. “While they might disagree with our decision, it's really important that they stay civil and that they recognize that we're human beings too, and that we're deserving of respect, even if we don't agree with them.”

× Expand Liam Beran Protester Amadi Ozier speaks into a megaphone in front of the City-County Building on September 30, 2025. Protester Amadi Ozier, holding the megaphone, would like to see funds redirected from Madison Police Department to other city services.

Protester Amadi Ozier tells Isthmus she knows people who lived at Dairy Drive and was “disappointed” to hear it had been shut down.

Ozier would like to see cuts from other parts of the city’s budget in order to reinstate the encampment.

“We believe that there's room in the budget to divert things towards social services,” says Ozier. “We can divert money from our police department to social services, to more homeless programming, more mental health programming, more [funding for] lunches in schools.”

That could threaten state aid. A state law enacted in 2023 calls for a 15% reduction in state aid to municipalities that make cuts to police department services. If Madison were to cut police services, the city would lose about $1.5 million, City Finance Director David Schmiedicke says in an email.

The remaining residents at the Dairy Drive encampment were expected to move out by Sept. 26. Brenda Konkel, executive director of Madison Street Medicine, says most residents left by Sept. 28 and as of 3 p.m. Oct. 1, only two residents remain.

Only two residents have successfully found housing, and another one is “really close,” says Konkel. For the remaining 17, Konkel rented storage pods for residents to keep their belongings in. She says most of the residents who left the site are living in nearby woods. According to Konkel, nine residents are in the process of using vouchers or applying to other housing options. Eight others have "no current housing subsidy offers," she says.

“We had at least one person that had an extreme mental breakdown,” Konkel says. “It's been really tough on them. And moving sucks as is. It’s been hot, they’re moving their stuff into the woods with mosquitos, and it’s just pretty miserable for most folks.”

Though she’s appreciative of the work of the protesters, Konkel isn’t optimistic that the city council will reconsider extending the encampment.

“I want to, but I'm not,” she says. “The shed is leaving [Wednesday] morning. We took down the cameras. Our stuff is all out. We just spent five days moving everything we can. I don’t know. If they reopened it we’d figure it out. But I don’t think so.”

Konkel says she’s most worried that nobody has yet come up with a solution for “people who can’t go to the men’s shelter.” She proposes having the city set up a sanctioned campground where homeless people can sleep without being moved along by police officers — it is illegal to sleep on public property like sidewalks or bus stops, or in public parks.

“It's just insane that we're going to have all these people sleeping outside, and we don't have a solution lined up for that.”