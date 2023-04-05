Realtor PAC money in Madison city council races nets mixed results

× Expand City Council winner Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford. In winning her city council seat, Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford became Madison’s first transgender woman elected to public office. The RASCW Housing Advocacy Fund supported her opponent's campaign.

Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford became Madison’s first transgender woman elected to public office April 4 after narrowly winning her city council election against Brad Hinkfuss in District 15, on Madison’s east side. The race was decided by just 54 votes — such a slim margin that Hinkfuss could still request a recount.

“In the face of rising transphobia, her win is a sign that messages of hope and compassion will ultimately outshine bigots’ hate,'' Annise Parker, president and CEO of LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, said in a news release Tuesday night. “From increasing access to affordable housing to investing in mental health services, we are confident she will be an exceptional leader for all Madisonians.”

Martinez-Rutherford prevailed even though a political action committee funded by the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin spent $20,000 to support her opponent. The money spent by the PAC in the District 15 contest was more than both candidates combined spent over the course of the race.

In all, the tax-exempt advocacy group called “RASCW Housing Advocacy Fund” poured an unprecedented $170,000 into nine council races in Madison this election season. The money was used to produce and mail campaign literature, buy online advertisements, and purchase text messages services on behalf of the candidates. Candidates and PACs are prohibited from coordinating their activities, and candidates supported by the spending criticized the outside money after it was made public.

Five of the candidates supported by the PAC prevailed in their contests: Derek Field, Mike Verveer, Nikki Conklin, Jael Currie, and Charles Myadze. Four of the PAC’s favored candidates were defeated: Davy Mayer, Julia Matthews, Hinkfuss, and John Guequierre.

Other than the District 15 race, the closest contests where Realtor PAC money was spent were in downtown’s District 4 and the far west side’s District 9. In District 4, long-time Ald. Mike Verveer prevailed over challenger Maxwell Laubenstein by 319 votes, winning 53%-46%, in his first contested election since 1999. In District 9, incumbent Ald. Nikki Conklin prevailed over Nino Amato, a former city alder, by 410 votes, winning 54%-46%.

Martinez-Rutherford was not the only winner with a razor-thin margin Tuesday. Hers wasn’t even the closest contest of the night. In District 14 on Madison’s south side, Noah Lieberman leads former Ald. Isadore Knox Jr., who served on the council from 2004-2006, by just two votes. That race may go to a recount.

The District 10 race, also on the south side, pitted two incumbents against each other after redrawn political boundaries put them into the same aldermanic district. The race was decided by just 82 votes, with Ald. Yannette Figueroa Cole prevailing over Ald. Sheri Carter 50.4%-48.9%. The race for District 8 on campus also came down to just over 100 votes, with MGR Govindarajan defeating Charlie Fahey 50.9%-48.6%.

Tuesday’s results will bring many newcomers to the council, almost all of their victories coming in contests for open seats. The one exception, John Duncan, ran uncontested. After finishing a close second in the primary, Amani Latimer Burris, who previously ran for Dane County board and state Senate, defeated Julia Matthews 57%-43% in District 12 on Madison’s north side. In District 3, on the east side, Derek Field beat Matt Van Eperen 62%-37%. In the west side’s District 19, newcomer Kristen Slack prevailed over John Guequierre 65%-34%.

× Expand Mailers sent by the RASCW Housing Advocacy Fund for Davy Mayer, Mike Verveer and Charles Myadze. Verveer and Myadze prevailed April 4; Mayer lost to Marsha Rummel.

In her District 6 contest on the isthmus, Marsha Rummel bested Davy Meyer 56%-44%. Rummel was neither an incumbent nor a newcomer, coming out of retirement to run for the open seat vacated by Brian Benford in her old district, recently redrawn with new boundaries. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, who currently represents District 1 but ran in District 20 on the south side due to redistricting, prevailed over sitting council member Matt Phair 54%-46%.

The rest of the council seats were retained by incumbents. In District 18, on the north side, Charles Myadze defeated challenger Michelle Ellinger Linley 66%-34%. In the far east side’s District 16, Jael Currie beat Kim Richman 60%-39%. And in District 2, north of Capitol Square, Juliana Bennett once again racked up the largest margin of victory of the night, defeating challenger Colin Barushok 72%-27%.

John Duncan in District 1, Regina Vidaver in District 5, Nasra Wehelie in District 7, Bill Tishler in District 11, Tag Evers in District 13, and Sabrina Madison in District 17 all ran uncontested.

In the only contested race for Madison school board, former West High teacher and coach Blair Mosner Feltham defeated Badri Lankella, a computer engineer and parent of Memorial High students, 56%-43%, in the race for Seat 6. In Seat 7, Nicki Vander Meulen ran uncontested. All seats on the Madison school board are at-large, not tied to particular political boundaries.