From the Isthmus archives

I remember the day, of course. It was a Tuesday. Stunningly beautiful weather. We overslept and did not do the one thing that my husband and I always did in the morning back then: turn on the news, either on the radio or television. My husband, then the news editor of Isthmus, headed off to work on his bicycle while I lagged behind, watering the garden.

The phone rang. I remember thinking, “This better be good,” because the garden watering was putting me even further behind. It was Bill on the phone, having arrived at Isthmus in time to see the second tower collapse, on a small black and white television that had been set up in the art department on the first floor at 101 King St. He was saying something about hijacked planes, the World Trade Center collapsing, and the Pentagon being in flames. None of it seemed to make any sense and I’m sure I said “What?”

“Turn on the television,” he said, and hung up.

I soon bicycled to work myself and remember seeing the flag at Mautz Paint on East Washington Avenue already at half staff. About 11:30 a.m. people appeared on the Capitol Square selling the day’s special edition of The Capital Times, front page with a photo of the second plane slamming into the second tower like, I always thought, a knife plunging into a birthday cake, just that much resistance. I left the office to buy a copy, thinking that it felt like what I imagined the onset of World War II felt like, right down to the newsie hawking the paper on the corner.

Here are some of the other reflections on 9/11 that have appeared in Isthmus over the years.

