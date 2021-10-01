Remembering Carla Dawkins

× Expand Former Isthmus administrative assistant Carla Dawkins Carla Dawkins, who died Sept. 26, made her mark at Isthmus and in the community.

I remember hiring Carla at Isthmus quite clearly, even though the year is fuzzy. One of my requirements for the front desk “master of first impressions” job was someone who understood the concept of internal and external customer service. And I could tell she was one who got it. Soft spoken and always respectful, she held power behind that softness. And always wore heels.

Carla Dawkins died Sept. 26 at age 57.

Her co-workers bonded with her over stories of children or grandkids, dealing with some of our colorful drop-ins at the office, and her questionable choice of football teams. THE BEARS??? I could forgive her this one, somewhat, as she spent formative and adult years in Chicago prior to Madison.

Carla was unfailingly loyal, she’d have given her right arm for me. She protected her people like a she-bear and she did not put up with poor work. She honored all decisions that came down, even if she didn’t agree with them.

We had the luxury for a few years to hold our administration meetings before hours at Marigold Kitchen over breakfast. MANY a day she would turn to me and say “Now Ms. Bailey, you know what I think” and then she would woo me with good advice that I would often take.

Carla made friends with coworkers, Isthmus clients, movers and shakers in the city, a whole host of people who walked in through the doors. She charmed everyone with her personality and respect, good nature and her laugh. She didn’t suffer fools.

To a person, everyone who has learned of her passing has a story to tell about their friendship, how special she made them feel, or about her spark and her smile. The Isthmus community, as someone put it, is gutted at her loss.

Rest in Peace and Power, Ms. Carla. You truly made a difference that rippled out into the world and will for years. And for you, just once, “Go Bears.”