Reyes wins school board; Wisconsin keeps its treasurer

Former Madison police officer and deputy mayor Gloria Reyes is the winner of this year’s only competitive race for Madison school board. Reyes bumped incumbent Anna Moffit from the seat with 52.5 percent of the vote to Moffit’s 46.9 percent. Reyes won without having received a coveted endorsement from the powerful Madison teachers’ union.

“I felt that during this campaign, I had a lot of doors shut on me…. People like me, that don’t have the connections or the relationships or the money, it’s hard,” Reyes told supporters at Fuegos. “I want to thank [voters] for having faith in me. The city of Madison has been so good for me and my family.... You have invested in me and this was my opportunity to give back to the community.”

Incumbent Mary Burke — who unsuccessfully ran against Gov. Scott Walker in 2014 — won another three-year term on the Madison school board. The former executive of Trek Bicycle ran unopposed.

Wisconsin will keep its state treasurer. After decades of lawmakers stripping away duties of the constitutional office, voters were asked whether the job should be eliminated.

Statewide, 61.4 percent voters said no. In Dane County, 78.4 percent of people voted to keep the office. The amendment was defeated in every voting precinct in the county.

Current Treasurer Matt Adamczyk — who was elected in 2014 on a platform to eliminate the office — says it was a “do-nothing job that was a drain on the taxpayers.”

“I don’t think there will be an effort to get rid [of the office] again. I really don’t know what’s gonna happen now… The whole point was to put it on the ballot and let voters decide. They decided to keep it,” says Adamczyk, who is running as a Republican for an Assembly seat in November. “The Legislature and the governor are going to have to pass something at some point to give this office more duties.”