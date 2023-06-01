Salary increase for Madison teachers contested

× Expand Michael Jones Michael Jones of Madison Teachers Inc. says the school district has created a ‘false narrative’ about what it can afford.

Madison schools’ teachers and administrators seem to be on different planets when they discuss the proposed budget for next year.

District leaders say the Madison Metropolitan School District cannot afford to grant teachers the 8% base salary increase allowed by the state. Teachers say the district can’t afford not to.

The disagreement centers on the district’s offer of a 3.5% salary increase and a failure to address staff recruitment and retention.

The staff shortages take an enormous toll on teachers, says Mike Kovanda, a special education teacher at East High School. Kovanda is married to another teacher and the father of two young children.

“We give up our planning time to cover for unfilled positions or so that our colleagues can go to the doctor,” Kovanda says. That results in teachers performing essential duties — grading, lesson planning, calling parents — on unpaid time.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds says in a statement that the “8% cost-of-living adjustment is an appropriate request,” but the district can’t afford it.

“After years of chronic regressive state funding for public education, we, along with many other school districts across Wisconsin, now face the most challenging budgetary cycle in the history of our state,” he says.

The district certainly faces financial headwinds. Student enrollment is dropping, state aid has been flat, and federal funds granted for Covid-19 are ending.

The board feels immense pressure to be fiscally responsible, says Nichelle Nichols, president of the school board. “From what we are presented with, once you build in cost of living for all employees, it’s baked in for perpetuity, so you’re always going to have to cover whatever you’ve committed to,” she says.

But Michael Jones, president of Madison Teachers Inc., says the district has created a “false narrative.” He acknowledges declining state support, but points to a large reserve fund of $75 million and the roughly $4 million a month the district is saving in unfilled positions, as well as not paying benefits to subs in unfilled positions.

The union has suggested that the district offer the 8% increase, but make it contingent on state aid, a number the board will not have by late June when it votes on the budget. Jones also says the district has not explained why it is predicting that state aid will be reduced by half.

MTI would like to see the district make cuts in areas other than teacher salaries, but has not received enough information from the district to discuss possible cuts.

If the proposed budget is approved, this would be the second year in a row that Madison teachers receive a smaller increase than surrounding districts. For the current school year, the district granted teachers a 2.3% pay increase, below the 4% allowed by the state. At the same time, the 4% increase was adopted in most Dane County districts.

Jones points out that Madison already faces difficulties in retaining and recruiting teachers. The district has not made staff turnover numbers public at this time.

The average salary for a Madison teacher in the current school year is $64,167, according to the Department of Public Instruction, not far off from $69,265 in Milwaukee and $61,739 in Green Bay, the other largest cities in the state.

But the cost of living in those counties is significantly less than in Dane County. Madison’s cost of living rates 101.4 in 2023 on the Sperling Index, with 100 being the national average. Milwaukee’s rating is 84.7 and Green Bay’s is 80.3.

Property taxes are also higher in Dane County, where the average assessment was $5,326 in 2022, according to Noreda Real Estate Investments. The property tax bills that year were $3,909 in Milwaukee County and $3,193 in Brown County.

From MTI’s viewpoint, the district is failing to recognize how serious the staffing crisis is. Says Jones: “They’re in the middle of a hurricane and they are waiting for a rainy day.”

Deborah Kades is a former reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal and contributor to Isthmus and Madison Magazine, as well as a retired Madison teacher.