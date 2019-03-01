Whad'ya (want to) know?

Voters have narrowed the list of mayoral candidates to two: Satya Rhodes-Conway and Mayor Paul Soglin. They will square off in the April 2 election to determine who Madison’s next mayor will be.

To help you decide who to vote for, Isthmus, WORT-FM, The Progressive magazine, Downtown Madison, Inc., Capitol Neighborhoods, Inc., and the Madison Public Library are hosting a debate at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 18, at the Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., in the community room on the third floor.

And we’d like your help. What questions would you most like the candidates to answer? Is there an issue you feel is being overlooked in the coverage of the race?

Below, you can enter the question or questions you’d most like to see the candidates answer. They can be directed at either an individual candidate or both of them. We’ll sort through to find the best and most interesting ones and pose them to the candidates.

The forum will be emceed by Dylan Brogan of Isthmus, with questions posed by Isthmus editor Judith Davidoff, The Progressive editor Bill Lueders and WORT-FM news director Molly Stentz.

WORT 89.9 FM will broadcast the event live and Isthmus will stream the debate live on Facebook.

Write in the questions you'd like the two candidates to answer below by 5 p.m. Friday, March 8.