School board chair Nichelle Nichols runs unopposed for reelection

Nichelle Nichols. Member and chair of Madison School Board. Nichelle Nichols has served as school board chair since 2022.

Nichelle Nichols is running unopposed in the April 1 election for a second term representing District 5 on the Madison school board. School board members serve three-year terms; elections for Madison's seven-person school board are staggered.

Nichols, the current school board president, works as a senior equity consultant at the nonprofit National Equity Project.

We asked Nichols for her perspective on issues facing Madison’s school district: classroom cell phone use, police resource officers, COVID-related learning loss, and more. You can learn more about Nichols at her campaign website.

Responses have been edited for space and clarity.

What can our schools do to ensure all students can read fluently?

We know that reading in the early grades is critical. MMSD teachers use diagnostic and formative assessments to understand how learners are reading, and we have invested in bi-literacy K-5 reading curriculum. This should help promote the joy of reading. We must continue with our focus on literacy.

Have Madison schools done enough to remedy COVID- related learning loss? If not, what should be done?

For the first time since the pandemic we have low staff vacancy rates and more teachers in our classrooms. Since the pandemic, MMSD has invested in academic interventions, literacy, mental health supports, and also engaging students in co-curriculars. It is hard to predict the longer term effects of the pandemic.

Should police resource officers be reinstated in our high schools?

All students and families want to feel safe in their schools. We have invested in school welcome centers, secured doors, security officers and have a strong relationship with the Madison Police Department. Police officers in schools do not guarantee that threats of gun violence are eliminated.

How can schools reduce chronic absenteeism?

Chronic absenteeism is not always an indicator of a student not being in school. It can also be from a student who misses a class repeatedly, but comes to school. MMSD schools have been prioritizing attendance incentives and working to know students well enough to address attendance issues.

What can the Madison school district do to help students who aren't college-bound?

MMSD has increased the number of career and technical education options and certifications over the past few years. We must continue to normalize that developing skills tied to industry is an acceptable pathway after graduation. We must continue to promote these options for students.

Do you support the school district’s Behavior Education Plan, or do you feel it should be modified?

The Behavior Education Plan is designed to be a progressive discipline approach. It aims to keep students in classrooms and learning before exiting them. This can be challenging for our staff, but I still [believe] the spirit of it is right. We need to continuously review its impact.

Do you see a need to revamp the district’s math program? If yes, how?

MMSD has been focused on the science of reading and literacy for many years. It is time to focus on math, especially at the middle school level. There have been some efforts made at the elementary level, but we need to look at math K-8.

Do you support a state proposal that would ban cell phone use in class? Why or why not?

Cell phone use continues to be a topic, because students want access to cell phones and staff find them disruptive. Schools have been trying different incentive-based approaches with cell phones and setting expectations. We should continue with that approach before banning them altogether.

How can the school district increase enrollment at schools operating below capacity, like Shabazz High School and Sherman Middle School?

School enrollment is based on where families live and where housing development occurs. Our school boundaries also determine attendance at schools. Shabazz is a school that students apply to attend, Sherman is not. We have to take a holistic view on school capacity and enrollment.

What can the school district do to avoid future operating budget referendums?

It will be critical for MMSD to make the necessary reductions where we can to avoid structural deficits, while also advocating for more state funding for special education, which is grossly underfunded. We prioritize budget investments for our schools and personnel costs are the majority of our budget.