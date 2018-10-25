Access for all

× Expand Lauren Justice Abrahamson: “The bench and legal profession should look like the clients and have an understanding of their backgrounds.”

Neither the Madison Club nor Union City, New Jersey, proved much of a match for Shirley Abrahamson.

Abrahamson, the longest-serving Wisconsin Supreme Court justice in history, told a packed room at the University of Wisconsin Law School on Oct. 19 how, as a young lawyer at La Follette, Sinykin, Doyle & Anderson, a group of lobbyists tried to take her out for a lunch meeting at the private club in downtown Madison. “We walked into the front entrance and were stopped,” Abrahamson recalled at the law school’s annual Robert J. Kastenmeier lecture. First the group was ushered in through a side entrance and then they were told women couldn’t eat lunch there.

The lobbyists protested, wrote a letter to the club and the issue hit the newspapers. Eventually the club opened its membership to women. Abrahamson remains a member to this day, even though dues are expensive and she never eats there. “But I feel I have to keep my membership because I made such a big deal of it,” she said.

Abrahamson also shared how, as a young child, she was initially denied a library card in Union City, New Jersey, because her parents did not own property. She was embarrassed and frustrated: “How do you live — how do I live — without a library card?” She persisted, eventually getting the landlord of her parents’ New York City grocery store to sign for her card. But hard feelings remain. “I have only one dislike in life and it’s New Jersey!”

“So I view impediments of ownership of property for basic needs like a library card with askance,” she added. “You should know that about me if you’ve got a case.”

Abrahamson, 84, announced in May that she would not seek reelection and, in August, disclosed that she has cancer. She has appeared at few public events outside of court hearings since.

The annual lecture at the law school honors the late U.S. Rep. Robert Kastenmeier, a law school grad who made the federal judiciary one of his specialties during his decades-long tenure in the House of Representatives. This year, U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb moderated a discussion with Abrahamson, a longtime friend. The two sounded wistful when reminiscing about Kastenmeier’s interest in the health and inner workings of the judiciary.

“When I started as a judge we just took it for granted that Bob Kastenmeier would stop by maybe once a year on a Saturday morning,” recalled Crabb. “We’d all be in the courthouse and Bob would say, so how are things are going? What are the legal issues that are arising?”

“After he lost his last election [in 1990] nobody has ever asked us anything ever again,” Crabb continued. “We just operate in a little sphere by ourselves which is not necessarily the best way to arrange things. The days when judges and people from Congress could talk about problems in the courts was an important aspect but we don’t have it much anymore.”

Abrahamson met Crabb in 1962, when Crabb was in her final year at UW Law School. They remained friends as each entered private practice during a time when women attorneys were rare.

“She practiced on the 10th floor of the Tenney Building, I was on the fifth,” Abrahamson said. “So you can see she rose faster than me.”

Abrahamson, a native New Yorker, received her law degree from Indiana University. The dean told her that while she was at the top of her class, he would not be able to place her with the largest law firm in Indianapolis because they would not hire a woman. “I said that was okay because I didn’t want to go to Indianapolis, so we were even,” Abrahamson said to laughs.

Eventually she moved with her husband, Seymour, to Madison, where he joined the university faculty and taught courses in genetics and zoology. She practiced law for 14 years and taught at the law school before being appointed to the Supreme Court in 1976 by Gov. Pat Lucey. She never asked him why.

“My personal view is that he appointed all the Dems that he owed something to and then he got down to the next appointment and he didn’t owe anyone anything. It took him awhile but he appointed me,” she said. “There had never been a woman on the court before and I was not a good Democrat. In fact he lost a couple of friends because I had supported a Republican for the court one year. Everybody makes a mistake.… That’s a joke!”

Abrahamson, who served as chief justice from 1996 to 2015, said one of her goals was to make sure that the Supreme Court fulfill its administrative mission and, in doing so, ensure people’s access to justice.

“The concept that the Supreme Court was the head of the entire state judicial system was not high in the minds of the justices or of the trial judges,” said Abrahamson.

The bench will become more diverse in 10 to 15 years, she predicted. “There is nothing wrong with white males. Most of them are okay.” But, she added, “The bench and legal profession should look like the clients and have an understanding of their backgrounds.”