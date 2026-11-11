Shirley’s temple

× Expand Chali Pittman Colleen Ball, left, holding her 'Shirley for Justice' book, and Christine Bremer Muggli, a lawyer based in Wausau. Colleen Ball, left, attorney and author of 'Shirley for Justice' picture book, and attorney Christine Bremer Muggli, are members of the Chief Justice Shirley S. Abrahamson Legacy Committee.

Even in death, Shirley Abrahamson is taking on the old boys club.

At the entrance to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, a sculpture of Abrahamson now stares down at the bust of Edward Ryan, the 19th-century state Supreme Court chief justice who said that a woman becoming a lawyer would be “treason against nature.” As a bit of posthumous comeuppance, her bust sits several inches taller than Ryan’s.

It’s one way Abrahamson is still getting her due. Fifty years ago, in 1976, Abrahamson became the first woman to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. She lasted longer than the men before her, serving a record-breaking 43 years on the court. She also shattered the glass ceiling by becoming the first woman to serve as chief justice in 1996, a position she held for nearly 20 years.

Abrahamson retired in 2019, and died the following year — leaving behind a formidable presence that is still being celebrated. Supreme Court Chief Justice Jill Karofsky, speaking Nov. 6 at the Capitol Rotunda for an unveiling of the sculpture, said that because of Abrahamson’s example, she “never thought twice” that she could be a judge.

“I look at the bench that I’m on now — six out of the seven justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court are women. That is remarkable, and it didn’t just happen like that. It happened because of courageous trailblazers like Shirley Abrahamson.”

Those who knew her praise Abrahamson’s sharp mind and tenacious work ethic.

At the Nov. 6 ceremony, former Gov. Jim Doyle described how his father and his father’s law partner, Gordon Sinykin, had hired Abrahamson when she had graduated from law school. Despite finishing first in her class, she couldn’t get an interview with any other firm. Doyle recounted how Abrahamson made partner within a year, because they could see “what everybody could see: her extraordinary abilities.”

“For any woman who graduated from law school sometime after 1976, Shirley Abrahamson has been the model,” Doyle added. “She has been the one that people have looked up to and have found inspiration.”

Expand Chali Pittman The bust of Shirley Abrahamson. The bust of Abrahamson sits outside the Supreme Court chambers in the state Capitol.

Those she inspired are now working to preserve Abrahamson’s formidable legacy. “People used to be nervous about her questions,” says Colleen Ball, a retired appellate lawyer who argued many times before Abrahamson. “I do think my knuckles were white a few times.”

Ball recalls Abrahamson as “the kind of person who could get to the heart of the matter instantly.” One lawyer reportedly passed out after being on the receiving end of a sharp question.

It’s one of the many stories Ball discovered from her work on the Chief Justice Shirley S. Abrahamson Legacy Committee, which has been organizing exhibits and outreach dedicated to keeping Abrahamson’s legacy alive.

Ball is also the author of Shirley for Justice, a children’s picture book biography of Abrahamson published Sept. 8, just about 50 years after Abrahamson was sworn in as Wisconsin’s first woman justice.

The book begins with a familiar anecdote: When she was 8, Abrahamson was denied a library card in New Jersey because her parents didn’t own a home. She fought the rule and eventually got her library card — and an early tale of her battles for equality.

The biography was published during National Library Card Sign-Up month, and thanks to several substantial private donations, it will be distributed to schools, libraries, district attorney’s offices, and other places where children intersect with the courts. Ball says part of the goal is to “make courts seem friendly” even in “stressful situations.”

“The story arc I think is obvious,” adds Ball, who made amateur storybooks for family members for decades before making her first professional foray into children’s books. The book is illustrated by Alison McDole, an elementary school art teacher whom Ball says she had “confidence in to treat the court respectfully.”

Ball and former Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, a close confidante of Abrahamson, have been visiting schools to read the book, including a Sept. 28 visit to the third grade at Van Hise Elementary in Madison. More are planned: “We’re going to be doing school visits for a long time,” says Ball.

Decades after being denied a library card, Abrahamson has also found a library to call home — the reading room of the Wisconsin Historical Society Library was renamed in Abrahamson’s honor in 2020, months before she died.

In announcing the change, Gov. Tony Evers outlined Abrahamson’s “countless contributions” and noted that the honor came on the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

Women were already becoming lawyers before they won the right to vote. In 1874, Lavinia Goodell became the first woman admitted to the Wisconsin bar; 150 years later, in 2024, the Wisconsin Supreme Court named the State Law Library after Goodell.

“We have traveled a long way,” Michelle Behnke, immediate past president of the American Bar Association, said at the state Capitol ceremony Nov. 6, adding that Abrahamson “carried Lavinia Goodell’s legacy.”

That included encouragement from Abrahamson when Behnke was “one very nervous and pregnant law student.” “She noticed people…then lifted them up. She encouraged women to pursue excellence in every part of their lives,” said Behnke. “I feel extraordinarily fortunate that Justice Abrahamson inspired, challenged and encouraged me throughout my career.”

[Editor's note: An earlier version of this post gave an incorrect date for Lavinia Goodell’s admission to the bar, which has been corrected.]