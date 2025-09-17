Shy one vote, Madison city council approves Dairy Drive shutdown in October

× Expand Tommy Washbush The homeless encampment at 3202 Dairy Drive. There are 29 tiny-house style shelters at the homeless encampment on 3202 Dairy Drive.

Madison city alders who wanted to keep the Dairy Drive homeless encampment open were short one vote early Wednesday morning. The facility, where 22 people currently live, is set to close on Sept. 30.

Nine alders voted against extending the encampment, with 10 in favor. With one abstention from Ald. Joann Pritchett, the proposed extension failed — measures before the council generally require 11 votes to pass regardless of how many alders are in attendance.

There was an outpouring of public support in favor of the extension, which would have kept the encampment, which has 29 tiny-home style shelters, open through April. When the meeting began, 74 people were registered in support, three were opposed, and one took no position, according to city communications manager Dylan Brogan.

Stacy, a Dairy Drive resident who did not provide her last name, spoke virtually and called the encampment a “stable place to live.”

“Even though it’s not a three bedroom house, it’s still my home, and it works for me,” she said, emotion in her voice. “I'm able to have visitation with my son, and make him food, play basketball, and take him to the park.”

Said another resident, Kenneth Shapiro: “I’m not ready to leave.”

Public testimony lasted about an hour and council discussion another four hours.

The city-sanctioned encampment opened in November 2021 using $1.1 million in federal funds. City officials intended for it to be a temporary accommodation for homeless people who had been living in parks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city council extended its contract with Madison Street Medicine, the nonprofit operating the encampment, in 2022 and 2024.

Pandemic-era federal funding dried up in 2025, with the encampment projected to close on Sept. 30. Ald. Davy Mayer on Sept. 2 introduced a resolution to extend the contract using funds from Dane County through April 2026, at which time the temporary men’s shelter on Bartillon Drive is expected to be open.

But Jim O’Keefe, director of Madison’s Community Development Division, told alders that the money was not there. It would have cost about $140,000 to continue the encampment through the end of this year. Operations from Jan. 1, 2026, through April would have cost an additional $550,000.

There is about $300,000 of unused U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds held by Madison Street Medicine, O’Keefe said, but that alone would not cover operations. Some alders asked if the city could use $220,000 in earmarked funding for restoration of the site after the encampment was shut down, but that money would have to be used in 2025 unless the council amended the 2026 operating budget, O’Keefe said.

O’Keefe also said that county funds were “really not available in 2025” and even if they were, they would have to be used by Sept. 30.

Seven residents living at the encampment have already moved out in anticipation of Dairy Drive’s closing. The plans for the remaining 22 are uncertain — five are “close to moving out,” Brenda Konkel, executive director of Madison Street Medicine, told the council, while seven have housing vouchers but are still searching for a residence. Another two are planning to reapply for housing at Enso Residences, a 60-unit supportive housing building on 715 Rethke Ave., after being previously denied.

Around eight residents have “no housing opportunity” due to legal, medical or personal reasons. Two of those residents have been offered permanent housing, but have declined it, Konkel said.

“This is an asset that will not be easily replaced in the community,” Konkel argued. “How we're ever going to find another piece of property, how we would ever have the funds to be able to buy that piece of property, let alone put houses on it and get zoning approval?”

But most council members pointed to financial constraints in voting against the extension. The city can only add $1.6 million to its base budget in 2026 without jeopardizing $7 million from a state program in 2027 that incentivizes municipalities to minimize increases to their annual operating budgets.

And Ald. Tag Evers noted that Madison Street Medicine has not offered any options for funding a permanent encampment.

“Aren’t we going to be in the same place on April 30, with people coming and testifying and saying ‘Please don’t shut this down’”? Evers asked.

Others argued that the council needed to find funding, regardless of other constraints.

“I’m leaning toward voting yes because I believe that how we treat the most vulnerable in a moment of time defines who we are,” said Ald. Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, who voted for the extension. “Like Ald. [Carmella Glenn], I often think we have the ability to find money for things all the time. We have very little will to find that money for the people that need it the most right now.”

“What I've seen over the past two years is when we want something, and we believe in something, we do magically find the money,” added Ald. John Duncan, who voted for the extension.

Before the council took its vote, Council President Regina Vidaver said whichever “decision we make tonight is wrong.”

Residents are expected to move out by Sept. 26, O’Keefe said, with demolition to begin in November. The city intends to auction, reuse or recycle items from the site.