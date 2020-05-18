Sign me up!

× Expand news-sequoya-temp-05-18-2020.jpg A librarian places a curbside pickup in the back seat of a patron's car at the Sequoya Library.

Curbside pickup, which began May 11, is already experiencing wait times of several days for appointments. Patrons calling on May 18 to schedule an appointment at the Central Library would find, for instance, that the first available slot was two days later, on May 20.

With no patrons allowed in the library, library card holders must request a specific title or titles online or by phone. When the materials are ready, the patron is notified and then must call to schedule a pickup time.

The library created appointment windows of 15 minutes. “The first day, they allotted one person per appointment, but after staff figured out how they were able to serve everyone safely at a slightly greater volume, they started adding people [per appointment],” says Elias — up to five patrons per 15-minute-slot. These adjustments are “at the discretion of the librarians.”

The program experienced only a few hiccups. Some patrons misunderstood the need to schedule in advance. A few showed up at the library and called to say, “I’m here to pick up my book.”

Even though that’s not the way it’s supposed to work, Elias says staff has been “as accommodating as they can be,” and in most instances were able to fit in the pop-ins.

In the curbside program’s initial six days, patrons made 1,458 appointments, Elias reports, and there were 3,531 checkouts in the first four days (reports for Friday and Saturday were not yet available). The library plans to increase curbside pickup, scheduling more staff at busier locations. So far Sequoya has led the branches with 319 appointments, followed closely by Pinney at 304.

Another point some have found confusing: There is currently no transfer of books among branches. So if you want to pick up your book or DVD at your local branch, the book or DVD you want has to already be on hand at that branch. If you want a specific title badly, you need to travel to the branch that has it.

The library is starting to “do some scenario planning” as it resumes services, says Elias. Currently Madison Public Library is working with Public Health Madison & Dane County to finalize guidelines and is completing an audit of each of the libraries to determine capacity, the need for safety barriers and similar measures.

Once libraries do re-open their doors — and Elias says that will not be on May 26 — the priority will be to restore access to computers and the internet. It’s likely computer access will be via appointment, although there may be some first-come, first-served options. But the physical setup of computer workstations will first have to be determined — whether they can be moved farther apart, or whether some stations will have to be “dark” to create social distancing.

The size and layout of libraries will dictate some restrictions. The Monroe Street branch, for instance, is very small, and a few librarians and a couple of computer users could well be its top capacity, says Elias.

Browsing the shelves at will is not in the cards for some time. “The majority of circulation will remain curbside,” Elias says.

To recreate something akin to the browsing experience, or just offer a range of materials to folks who want to read, listen to or watch something in a particular vein but don’t have a specific work in mind, the library has created a request it’s calling a “Library CSA-Style Request.” Patrons describe what they want and librarians select titles they hope will fit the bill. “That started in response to so many phone requests from patrons for something like that. We think it will be very popular.” In the first week, the library received 57 requests for “CSA boxes.”

Patrons can make age-specific requests (picture books, readers), genre requests or be even more specific.

The central phone number for material requests is 608-315-5151 and the 608 must be included. The staff fielding calls at that number has been increased from four to six or seven, says Elias.

The majority of the permanent staff is working, Elias says, although some at reduced hours or on work share at the request of the city. Some are working on longer-term projects.

“Staff has felt positive” about the introduction of curbside pickup, Elias says, and “positive about how patrons are following the rules.” Likewise, library users have been “incredibly grateful.”

Book drops, by the way, are tentatively scheduled to re-open on May 21. But all materials — whether checked out before Covid hit, or now, from the curbside service — have a due date of July 1. “So there's no rush,” says Elias. “We want people to feel safe coming out and we don't want everything to come back on the same day!”