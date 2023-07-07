Staff shortages impact city services

× Expand Bob Koch An empty lifeguard chair at BB Clarke Beach. BB Clarke Beach won't deploy its popular diving board this summer due to a lack of lifeguards.

Staffing shortages aren’t just being felt in the food industry. In an email to Ald. Marsha Rummel and shared with the Marquette neighborhood listserv, Assistant Parks Superintendent CJ Ryan said BB Clarke Beach will not install its popular raft and diving board this summer due to a shortage of lifeguard staff.

“We know that this will be disappointing to many in the community. However, after careful consideration, and consultation with various city agencies, Parks has determined that the risk the raft poses to health and safety is too great,” Ryan said in the email. “In years past, Parks had lifeguards actively monitoring the use of the raft and diving board to ensure swimmers were strong enough to get there and back, to ensure there were not too many people on the raft at one time, and to ensure the area was clear before another jumper dove off the raft.”

The lack of the beach’s usual weed deflector has also been keeping some swimmers away this summer. The deflector was damaged and unable to be installed at the start of the season, according to Parks spokesperson Ann Shea. Dane County expected the replacement to be delivered and installed by early July.

Public Health Madison and Dane County monitors BB Clarke and other beaches at least once per week for blue-green algae blooms throughout the summer. If a bloom is found, the beach is only opened once concentrations of algae and an associated toxin are reduced to an acceptable level. On Friday, three Lake Monona beaches were closed due to elevated bacteria levels while BB Clarke remained open. Maple Bluff Beach was also closed due to a blue-green algae bloom.

Madison has struggled to recruit other seasonal workers in the tighter post-coronavirus labor market too, spurring change in how the city fills those jobs. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway discussed the new approach in a July 5 blog post, saying that the city would be replacing some seasonal staff, including gardeners, tree-trimmers, and snow removal workers, with a crew of six full-time, year-round staffers who will move to different tasks based on the time of year and receive benefits.

“While the current labor market has certainly proved challenging to us at the city, it has also in some cases spurred creative thinking,” Rhodes-Conway wrote. “If this program grows as hoped, the burden on HR staff as well as agency supervisors who spend, collectively, hundreds of often fruitless hours recruiting, interviewing and training seasonal workers should be lessened considerably.”