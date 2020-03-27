Madison Mayor: ‘Stay home and save lives’

×

Even with a shelter-in-place order statewide, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is urging even stricter vigilance of social distancing to help limit the spread of the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. The mayor says “we are not through the woods, yet.”

“[People] need to understand how important it is for us to slow the spread. For us to stay home much as possible. For us to practice physical distancing, six feet between people. Washing our hands,” Rhodes-Conway tells Dylan Brogan during an interview with WORT news. “All of these best practices are really really essential for us to flatten the curve.”

Listen to the full interview with Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to hear more on the local response to the coronavirus pandemic, how the city is keeping up with essential services and what happens after the immediate crisis is over.

If you're using a mobile device, you may find it easier to listen to the interview here: