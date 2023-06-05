Striking TruStage workers head back to work

× Expand Eric Murphy The picket line at TruStage. Union leaders could restart the strike in the next 30 days if negotiations don't go as hoped.

Striking TruStage workers are heading back to work today, according to OPEIU Local 39 spokesman Andrew Sernatinger. He says there has been progress in negotiations with management on some of the union’s key priorities over the last week. The union has been on strike since May 19.

According to the union, leaders suggested returning to work after a discussion with membership on June 2. Workers had previously voted to extend the strike, originally scheduled to end May 26. “During the strike, OPEIU39 and TruStage representatives tentatively agreed on priority issues such as job security and remote work flexibility,” the union said in a June 5 statement. “But with many issues still open, members also voted to authorize a work stoppage within the next 30 days if necessary.”

Management and workers plan to meet on June 6 and June 9 for further negotiations. The two sides have been using a mediator, a neutral third party helping the sides come to an agreement, but Sernatinger says that there is still a long way to go before an agreement is reached. The union has claimed throughout the process that TruStage has not negotiated in good faith.

“After illegally refusing to bargain with us for more than four months straight, our unfair labor practice strike got TruStage back to the bargaining table,” Joe Evica, the union’s chief steward, said in the statement. TruStage fired Evica in April, but the union has filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board alleging his termination was illegal retaliation for his union work. “We were able to make some important progress, but several large priorities and unfair labor practices remain unresolved. Though we are suspending the strike, our membership has voted 92% to go back out on the picket line if TruStage stalls the bargaining again.”

More than a year of contentious negotiations and federal labor charges led to the strike, which began just as the former CUNA Mutual Group was rebranding itself as TruStage. The union has filed more unfair labor practice charges against the company since the strike began, again alleging coercive actions by the company and a failure to bargain in good faith.

TruStage was not immediately available to comment.

After workers authorized a strike, but before they walked out, the two sides tried mediation. The strike began soon after as the mediation attempts failed. Striking picketers have marched outside the company’s new Mineral Point Road headquarters building for the last two work weeks to raise pressure on the company to come to an agreement. The company’s remote workforce has also helped support the strike effort with fundraising, a letter-writing campaign to the company’s board, and social media.

Once the two sides reach a tentative agreement, it will be sent to the union’s membership for a ratification vote.