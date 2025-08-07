The next fight for reproductive rights

× Expand Liam Beran Planned Parenthood's sign and building on 3706 Orin Road. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin did not offer abortion services for 15 months after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Nicole Safar has been working on reproductive health issues since 2004 when, fresh out of law school, she was hired as the policy director at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Soon into her tenure, Safar, along with the Center for Reproductive Rights, requested an opinion from then-Attorney General Peggy Lautenschlager on Wisconsin’s 1849 criminal abortion ban. They argued that the law was unenforceable, supplanted by more recent abortion restrictions passed by the state Legislature. Lautenschlager’s term ended before the legal analysis was completed.

“It is essentially the same argument that the attorney general and the physicians made to the court 20 years later,” says Safar, referring to the lawsuit Josh Kaul filed in 2023 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In early July, the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued its decision in Kaul v. Urmanski, ruling that the state Legislature had “impliedly repealed” Wisconsin’s 1849 law by passing several restrictive laws related to abortion.

Safar, now a political and constitutional law expert who consults with a variety of advocacy organizations, including Planned Parenthood, says there is reason to celebrate the ruling: “It’s something we needed to get done because there were 15 months we didn’t have abortion access because of that [1849] law.” But she regrets that the ruling kept in place restrictive laws that continue to negatively impact women’s ability to control their reproductive health. “It took 20 years to get this done and honestly, it’s kind of just still the status quo.”

Wisconsin, in fact, has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation, including a 24-hour waiting period, parental consent for minors, mandatory ultrasounds, and a 20-week abortion ban.

Those seeking medical abortion are also required to receive counseling from a doctor and then return to the same doctor for observation while taking the medication. In a policy brief, researchers at the UW’s Collaborative for Reproductive Equity (CORE) say “Few, if any, other states require a patient to take the medication in front of a physician.”

These restrictions, argue CORE researchers in another brief, cause harm to the person seeking an abortion and their families. Negative impacts include an increase in pregnancy-related deaths, immediate and long-term struggles with mental health, and increases in chronic health problems, including headaches and hypertension.

“It’s really hard to cheer for the status quo,” says Safar, “when the status quo is not good for many women who cannot navigate the dozens of barriers to get care.”

After legalizing abortion in 1973 with its decision in Roe, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 1992 decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, that states could put restrictions on the procedure. The pace of restrictions passed by the Wisconsin state Legislature picked up in 2011, when Republicans took control of both the Assembly and Senate and Scott Walker became governor.

There were some efforts over the years to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion law but the votes were never there, not even when Democrats controlled both houses of the Legislature in 2009 and Gov. Jim Doyle, a Democrat and reproductive rights champion, was in office.

So when the U.S. Supreme Court, now packed with anti-abortion Trump appointees, overturned Roe in its 2022 Dobbs decision, Wisconsin’s restrictive abortion ban again took effect. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin immediately ceased offering abortion services at its three clinics, as did Affiliated Medical Services in Milwaukee.

Kaul filed his lawsuit a week after the Dobbs ruling. For 15 months, abortion was illegal in Wisconsin, forcing women to seek services out of state. In December 2023. Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper tossed out the state’s criminal abortion ban, ruling that it applied only to feticide, not voluntary abortions. Joel Urmanski, the district attorney in Sheboygan County, appealed the trial court’s ruling.

Ali Muldrow, executive director of the Wisconsin Abortion Fund, which provides money and supportive services to people seeking abortion care, says it is easy to take the Supreme Court’s ruling for granted, but had it gone the other way, “every single abortion provider would have stopped serving our residents.” (A fifth abortion clinic recently opened in Milwaukee.)

“I think we get to celebrate that we have a Supreme Court that reflects and represents Wisconsin,” Muldrow says. “We know all over Wisconsin people are dependent on abortion access in order to navigate their health and make real decisions for their families.”

But it’s unclear how much will change. In 2023, 5,230 patients traveled to Illinois from Wisconsin for abortion care, according to the Guttmacher Institute. In 2024, after abortion services returned to Wisconsin, 3,090 women traveled to Illinois for services. Why?

“We do things that make it a lot harder to get an abortion in Wisconsin and take a lot longer,” says Muldrow. “You can go to Illinois or Minnesota and you will not encounter those same restrictions.”

Safar is disappointed that the Wisconsin Supreme Court passed on the opportunity to weigh in on the right to abortion under the state Constitution. Planned Parenthood v. Urmanski, which challenged the constitutionality of the 1849 law, was also before the court but the justices dismissed it as moot after ruling in Kaul.

The court protected “the status quo without taking an opportunity to step in and talk about our state Constitution, which has clear language in it that talks about our inherent right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” says Safar. “That means the state Legislature can’t make laws that take that away.”

While the members of the court “didn’t close the door,” she says, “in this moment they had an opportunity that they passed up.”

Howard Schweber, an emeritus professor of political science at UW-Madison, says the liberal majority “took a very cautious, lawyerly approach” in the Kaul ruling and “found a way to avoid the constitutional issue altogether.” Their approach, he adds, was the “opposite” of what conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley depicted in her dissenting opinion, when she described the liberal majority as ideologically driven political extremists.

But why the caution? The likely answer, says Schweber, is that the liberals are looking ahead to the 2026 Supreme Court election. Bradley, who is up for reelection next year, is already facing a challenge from Chris Taylor, an appellate court judge, and former lawmaker and Planned Parenthood political director, who is making access to reproductive health a central focus of her campaign.

“When the court struck down Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban, Bradley dissented — she sided with lawmakers from the 1800s over the rights of women today,” an Aug. 4 email from Taylor’s campaign reads.

Safar thinks there is “an opportunity for more litigation” around the right to reproductive health care, particularly as the U.S. Supreme Court, under Justice John Roberts, has “obliterated” federal rights that used to exist. “We must look to our state Constitution in this moment when the federal system has failed to protect our civil and individual rights.”

Safar was buoyed by the speech given by Justice Susan Crawford at her investiture Aug. 1. Crawford, a liberal, beat former state Attorney General Brad Schimel, a conservative, on April 1 by a 10-point margin.

Crawford talked up the primacy of the state Constitution, referencing the Supreme Court’s 1856 ruling in Attorney General ex rel. Bashford v. Barstow, when it rejected then-Gov. William Barstow’s claim that the court did not have the authority to judge him, thus establishing the independence of the court.

Crawford quoted the concurring opinion by Justice Abram D. Smith, who called the state Constitution “the great charter of our rights, to which the humblest may at all times appeal, and to which the highest must at all times submit.” She made no mention of abortion in her speech, but said the court has always “stepped up in the moments that matter most” and that she is ready to “lead this moment.”

The court has always “taken seriously its duty to interpret our Constitution and protect the rule of law even when the issues are politically charged, deeply divisive or hard to contend with,” Crawford said. “That’s always been the job and it still is today. The challenges we face now might be different but the stakes are just as high. Questions that come before the court still shape and protect our democracy, our communities, and the rights of everyone who calls Wisconsin home.”

Schweber says the court might very well take up the constitutional question on abortion after the Spring election if a liberal justice is elected. “A 5-2 outcome,” he says, “looks much more respectable and less partisan than a 4-3 outcome.”