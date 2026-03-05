The unusually quiet race for Wisconsin Supreme Court

× Expand Judge Maria Lazar / Chris Taylor for Justice Maria Lazar, left, and Chris Taylor. Maria Lazar, left, and Chris Taylor, both appeals court judges, face off on April 7.

Asked by a reporter at a recent event for a “yes” or “no” answer to the question, “Are you a Democrat?” Chris Taylor replied without hesitation: “Yes!”

For Taylor to answer affirmatively is to acknowledge the obvious. The liberal contender in the April 7 election for Wisconsin Supreme Court served a decade as a Democratic legislator before becoming a circuit and an appeals court judge. She told the roughly three dozen people attending an event sponsored by Indivisible at the Wil-Mar Center on Madison’s east side that “my values were closely aligned with the values of the Democratic Party. And, you know, I’m not hiding that from voters. They’re not dumb, and they deserve to know.”

Yet Taylor stresses that her commitment is to the law — so much so that, in her nearly six years on the bench, “I have never been overturned” — and not to the party. “As a judge, we can’t be partisan, and we shouldn’t be.”

Taylor’s candidacy is backed by Democrats. Her opponent, Maria Lazar, also a former circuit court and current appeals court judge, is backed by Republicans. Asked via email, “Yes or no, is Judge Lazar a Republican?” her campaign spokesperson, Nathan Conrad, who worked briefly as communications director for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, replies: “No, Judge Lazar has never been a member of a political party.”

Justices in Wisconsin are elected to 10-year terms in what are officially nonpartisan elections that in recent decades have consisted of conservatives vying against liberals. Democratic-backed candidates have won four of the state’s last five state Supreme Court elections. The last race, in 2025, pitted liberal Circuit Court Judge Susan Crawford against conservative Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, previously the state’s Republican attorney general.

This was, by far, the costliest judicial race in U.S. history. More than $115 million was spent, mostly by outsiders, including $22 million from multi-billionaire Elon Musk. It broke the previous national spending record of $51 million, set in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race in 2023. That election gave liberals a majority on the seven-member court for the first time in decades.

The 2025 election, which Crawford won, kept that 4-3 majority in place and ensured that, barring deaths or resignations, liberals will retain a court majority at least through 2028. And if Taylor wins the April 7 election, the court’s liberals would have a 5-2 majority and likely control the court through at least 2030.

Yet, with all this at stake, this year’s election is shaping up to be a relatively low-key affair. For the first time in more than a decade, the candidates and their campaigns are spending more than outside groups. And, even here, the spending is relatively modest, albeit lopsided. Through the end of January, Taylor, who entered the race last May, had raised $3.4 million, compared to less than $400,000 for Lazar, who launched in October.

The race is so sleepy that a Marquette Law School poll conducted in February found that more than two-thirds of registered voters had not yet decided which of the two candidates to support.

Something is wrong with this picture. The current race will affect the court’s ideological balance for years to come, as it continues to weigh in on reproductive rights, partisan redistricting, election challenges, and other issues of undeniable national importance. That makes this race as important as any that have come before it.

So why is this election not getting more attention?

One possibility is that the conservatives are planning a surprise attack, laying low for now while intending to pour buckets of cash into the race’s final weeks.

“There could be that,” says Jay Heck, a longtime court observer who recently retired after nearly three decades as head of Common Cause Wisconsin, noting that a last-minute infusion of cash helped Justice Brian Hagedorn become the last conservative to win a state Supreme Court election, in 2019. But, he adds quickly, “I’ve got to believe, though, that the Democrats, also progressives, are planning for that contingency, and are either raising money or stockpiling money, and are carefully watching to see what happens. Could be a very interesting last month.”

Another possibility is that conservatives consider Lazar’s candidacy to be a lost cause. As Heck puts it, “I haven’t seen a particularly high energy level on the part of the Republicans to weigh in.” GOP candidates for high office in general, he notes, “are in a difficult place with Trump in power.” They won’t get Trump’s support unless they subscribe to his baseless election denialism and conspiracy theories, but doing so puts them at risk of alienating moderate Republicans and independents.

Asked whether Lazar has “reached out at all” for Trump’s endorsement, spokesperson Conrad gives a one-word reply: “No.” But Lazar did tell PBS Wisconsin that while she is not seeking out-of-state endorsements, she would “welcome the discussion” with anyone who “looks at my campaign and [agrees] with my vision, my idea that we need to restore justice and integrity to the Wisconsin state Supreme Court.”

Democratic analyst Scot Ross foresees a blowout win for Taylor. The Democratic party’s operatives, he says, have in recent years “not missed a beat in terms of being able to win these Supreme Court races.” They have the issue of abortion on their side, after women in Wisconsin temporarily lost this right in Wisconsin, as the Dems had long warned could happen. This has led to several liberal candidate state Supreme Court candidates “shellacking” their conservative rivals by double digits.

Moreover, Ross says, Lazar got a late start and her campaign “so far has been a big bust.”

He’s not the only one who feels that way. Conservative Milwaukee radio host Dan O’Donnell in January called Taylor’s then-10-to-1 fundraising disparity over Lazar “abysmal,” comparing it to a five-alarm fire. “I’m just going to level with you here,” he told his audience. “It’s starting to feel like this one is already lost.”

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming, GOP strategist Brandon Scholz, and former Republican Gov. Scott McCallum all failed to respond to email requests from Isthmus to discuss the race.

O’Donnell placed the blame not just on money but campaign strategy, blasting Lazar for “dragging up the abortion issue,” which he called “the single worst issue for conservatives.”

Lazar, appearing at a UW-Whitewater College Republicans event in November, praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision ending the federal constitutional right to abortion and suggested that Wisconsinites might be open to banning abortions after six weeks, before most women know they are pregnant.

In January, after these remarks were reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Lazar penned an op-ed that ran in the Wisconsin State Journal under the headline, “Setting the record straight on my abortion stance.” In it, she made the now-familiar argument that her personal views on abortion are irrelevant to her rulings as a judge or justice, and refers to the state’s current “20-week compromise” as settled law.

The problem with this approach is that conservative candidates for judgeships (see U.S. Supreme Court) have often issued such proclamations only to rule against reproductive rights as soon and as often as they could.

Taylor, in contrast, proudly cites her past role as an attorney and policy director for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. She told the audience at Wil-Mar that she would protect people’s right to make their own “personal, private health-care decisions,” as well as protect their right to vote and to speak, all of which “continue to be eroded.” She’s even run a TV ad in which she boasts about “standing up…for abortion rights.”

Both sides accuse the other of having alarming affiliations and extreme partisan agendas. Taylor and her backers point to Lazar’s presence at the Brown County Lincoln Reagan Trump dinner last fall, an event that featured Trump’s first national security advisor, Michael Flynn, who was convicted of felonies for lying to the FBI prior to receiving a presidential pardon. Lazar’s candidacy is backed by election deniers including former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

Lazar, in turn, casts Taylor as being a dangerous radical who seeks to turn on a firehose of wokeness. Lazar’s first TV campaign ad, launched in February, accuses Taylor of “pushing for non-citizen voting.” It cites a 2025 article in The Federalist, which in turn quotes a 2019 article in the Wisconsin Examiner. Neither article says anything about Taylor seeking to change voting laws for immigrants, which she denies having done.

Asked about this discrepancy, Conrad says Taylor has “advocated on behalf of providing drivers’ licenses or ID cards to those who were in the country illegally,” which he calls “a small step away from utilizing that drivers’ license or ID card to vote at the polls where people can register to vote on election day.” He cites this and Taylor’s opposition to the state’s voter ID requirement as evidence that her “partisan positions and agenda are simply opportunities for malfeasance at the polls and they affirmatively endanger every Wisconsinite’s valid vote.”

However much such statements might please Donald Trump, there is no evidence of significant voter fraud in Wisconsin or any other state. And there is no evidence that Taylor has supported voting rights for immigrants. The 2017 bill she backed about drivers license rights included a requirement that the cards instruct “Not valid for voting purposes.”

Chris Taylor

Age: 58

Current job: Elected to a six-year term on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, District IV, in 2023.

Education: Earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and her law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Resume: Worked as a private practice attorney from 1996 to 2002 and as law and policy director for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin from 2003 to 2011. Served as a Democratic member of the Wisconsin State Assembly from 2011 to 2020. Appointed to the Dane County Circuit Court in 2020 and subsequently elected to both that court and the state court of appeals.

Family: Lives in Madison. Married to James, has two sons.

Soundbite: “Everyone who comes before the court deserves to be heard, respected and treated equally — that’s exactly what I’ll do as a Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice.”

Maria Lazar

Age: 62

Current job: Elected to a six-year term on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, District II, in 2022.

Education: Earned her bachelor’s degree from Mount Mary College and her law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

Resume: Spent 20 years in private practice focused on family law and civil litigation (1989–2010). Served as an assistant attorney general at the Wisconsin Department of Justice from 2010 to 2015. Elected to the Waukesha County Circuit Court in 2015 and served until her election to the appellate court.

Family: Lives in Waukesha County with her husband, Tom; the couple has two adult children, a son and daughter.

Soundbite: “I am not a politician running to implement a personal agenda. I am a judge seeking to protect the integrity of our courts.”