The Wisconsin GOP puts up little fight as Chris Taylor cruises to victory

× Expand Liam Beran Chris Taylor embraced Chief Justice Jill Karofsky before taking Chris Taylor embraces Chief Justice Jill Karofsky before taking the podium Tuesday night for her acceptance speech.

In beating the conservative-backed candidate for state Supreme Court, Chris Taylor didn’t just win in reliably blue counties; she won handily in some red ones.

The appeals court judge and former Democratic state legislator from Madison won Jefferson County with 52% of the vote — the same county that delivered a 17-percentage-point margin to Donald Trump in 2024.

“We have already seen some really incredible feats from Chris Taylor's victory,” Devin Remiker, chair of the state Democratic Party, told Isthmus at Taylor’s victory party Tuesday night at the Madison Concourse Hotel. “We have Vernon County going for 60%. The bellwether county, Sauk County, is at 60% right now.”

In all, Taylor scored a 20-point victory over conservative candidate Maria Lazar to give liberals a 5-2 majority on the bench. She will take her seat Aug. 1.

“Tonight, the people of Wisconsin stood up for our rights and freedoms, our democracy, our elections and a strong state Supreme Court that will protect the independence of our beloved state,” Taylor said in her victory speech before hundreds of supporters.

Remiker said Taylor’s commanding victory does not bode well for the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s fortunes in the coming midterms.

“I think it's a sign that we have a lot to look forward to in the fall, but we certainly can't take our foot off the gas or take anything for granted,” he added.

What went wrong for Republicans?

“Donors, in my opinion, are burned out,” Brandon Scholz, the former executive director of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said in an interview with Isthmus on Monday. “Putting a lot of money — meaning millions and millions and millions — into an effort that will get you only a seat, a minority seat in the court…[Donors might say], ‘Maybe I'll save my million dollars for the governor's race or the state treasurer's race or a congressional race,” added Scholz, who has identified as an independent since 2021.

Scholz thinks the state party — and its chair, Brian Schimming — did not have a convincing argument for why donors should financially support a candidate when a victory would not move conservatives into the majority.

And he says Schimming has done a bad job at fundraising, recruiting candidates, and helping run campaigns, even after he faced widespread backlash from county GOP leaders after conservative-backed Brad Schimel’s resounding loss to liberal-backed Susan Crawford in the 2025 state Supreme Court race.

In an April 4 interview with The Hill, Schimming downplayed Taylor’s fundraising lead and claimed “the fundraising part of it largely is candidate-driven on the Republican side.”

Scholz calls those comments “bullshit.”

“[The party is] totally responsible for [fundraising]. That's their job,” says Scholz.

Still, Scholz said in a follow-up interview Tuesday night that he doesn’t think the spring election results will impact the midterms: “Because of the low turnout and the absence of intensity on this race, it's likely that for most voters who voted or followed the race, it'll be in their rearview mirror in a week or 10 days and will have no real impact on the November elections.”

The Republican Party of Wisconsin did not respond to a request for comment.

Lazar, a state Court of Appeals judge for the Waukesha-based southeastern 2nd District, said in her concession speech at her Pewaukee watch party that the race was an “uphill” battle but also “the absolute 100% honor of my lifetime.”

“This race was run so that people will know from now on that judicial races are not political races.”

Throughout the campaign Taylor held a sizable funding lead over Lazar. That included disproportionate state party support: The Democratic Party of Wisconsin transferred $775,000 to Taylor’s campaign, according to campaign finance forms; the Republican Party of Wisconsin, in comparison, transferred just $64,000 to Lazar.

Abortion was again a salient campaign issue and one that the candidates sparred over frequently. Taylor was an attorney and policy director for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin from 2003 to 2011 and is an outspoken advocate of reproductive care rights; Lazar, meanwhile, has praised the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

After that ruling, Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban went back into effect. The state Supreme Court struck down the ban in July, but other significant barriers to abortion remain, including the state’s mandatory 24-hour waiting period, parental consent for minors, ultrasounds, and a 20-week abortion ban.

Unresolved, as well, is whether the state Constitution confers a right to abortion — something justices, to the chagrin of reproductive care advocates, declined to take up when striking down the ban. Mary Strickland, a retired financial planner, said at Taylor’s watch party that reproductive healthcare is a priority issue for her and it motivated her to vote for Taylor: “Chris Taylor is a progressive candidate and she supports reproductive rights, which is critical in Wisconsin.”

She thinks the issue of reproductive healthcare — alongside Trump’s policies — has energized progressive voters like her: “Given the federal situation with Trump, we need to fight again for abortion rights and reproductive rights across the country.”