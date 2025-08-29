Rush hour lanes on Willy Street to be removed as part of test

× Expand Liam Beran Cars drive by on Willy Street The aim of removing the rush hour lanes on Willy Street is to reduce speeding and crashes.

The rush hour lanes on Williamson Street are set to be removed as part of a temporary test as early as next month.

The Madison Transportation Commission unanimously approved the project Aug. 27 in a motion that did not cite specific dates for the pilot. But city traffic engineering staff told commissioners that they expected the rush hour lanes would be closed from Sept. 9 until late October.

Members of the commission hope that removing the lanes will force drivers to slow down and reduce car crashes, which are frequent on the street. Chris McCahill, a member of the commission, called it a “safer Willy Street initiative.”

Parking is currently forbidden weekdays from 7- 8:30 a.m. on the westbound lane and from 4- 5:30 p.m. on the eastbound lane. During the pilot program, cars will be allowed to park in the westbound and eastbound lanes of Willy Street except for certain times on Thursday so that city employees can perform street maintenance.

To conduct the test, just over 100 signs will need to be removed and replaced, said Tom Mohr, assistant director of traffic engineering. Removing and replacing existing signs is estimated to run $14,000, data collection another $8,000 and staff time $2,000. The commission authorized the total $24,000 in funding to come from the Safe Streets Madison program.

“No parking zones” near intersections will be extended so that drivers can maneuver around cars making a left turn.

Traffic engineering staff plan to collect data including hourly car volumes, drivers’ speeds, left turns performed, and travel times along frequent routes, Mohr said. Staff also anticipates collecting public feedback on the changes.

The division plans to return data to the commission after the test’s conclusion for “future analysis and decisions.” If things go well, said Yang Tao, director of the city’s traffic engineering division, it’s possible that the division would recommend permanent removal of the rush hour lanes.

Cars have crashed into such Willy Street businesses as Mother Fool’s, Ha Long Bay, Batch Bakehouse and Change Boutique over the past 15 years. Only one of these crashes, when a car collided into Mother Fool’s in May, occurred when the rush hour lanes were open.

The local neighborhood association and the owners of Mother Fool’s have pushed for the lanes to be removed.

“It's very reversible, very quick and easy to implement and low cost,” Mike Tarby, co-chair of the Marquette Neighborhood Association’s Transportation and Safety Committee, said at the group’s Aug. 18 meeting. “We all know that Willy Street feels the most unsafe typically during those morning and afternoon [hours.]”