Travel costs for out-of-state abortion services to be covered for Dane County employees

× Expand Joe Parisi and Analiese Eicher. County Executive Joe Parisi, left, and Dane County board members, including Analiese Eicher, created this new benefit during 2023 budget deliberations.

Dane County employees and their dependents who must go out of state for an abortion can now be reimbursed by the county for their travel expenses.

In a July 19 email sent to county employees, Greg Brockmeyer, director of the Dane County Department of Administration, said that County Executive Joe Parisi and the Dane County Board worked during the 2023 budget deliberations to create this new benefit. To be eligible, an employee must be currently on the Dane County health insurance plan.

"Abortion care is healthcare,” Analiese Eicher, a Dane County board supervisor, tells Isthmus. “Being able to provide relief to the financial barrier of accessing abortion care for our employees who need it is incredibly important. I'm proud Dane County prioritized this in the budget and is making it a reality."

Employees with single health insurance coverage are eligible for annual reimbursements up to $1,000; employees on a family plan are eligible for $2,000 annually. The reimbursement can be used to pay for mileage and lodging. Meals are not covered.

Employees can submit qualifying expenses going back to Jan. 1, 2023, to the Employee Benefits Corporation, which administers the county’s benefits.

“To preserve employee confidentiality, EBC, not Dane County, reviews and approves all documentation related to the reimbursement,” Brockmeyer said in his email.

Women have effectively not been able to obtain abortion services in Wisconsin since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 overturned Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a federal right to abortion. Since then people seeking abortion in the state have had to go to Illinois, Minnesota or other states where abortion remains accessible. A lawsuit challenging an 1849 Wisconsin abortion statute — that has been widely interpreted as an abortion ban — is working its way through the court.

Parisi could not be immediately reached for comment.