Trumped-up in Mosinee

You Madison liberals just don’t understand. That was a common refrain heard from President Donald Trump supporters at a GOP rally in Mosinee — including David Truzinski from nearby Almon.

“Trump is the man that can fire everybody up. He’s the lighthouse. He’s given us hope again,” said Truzinski. “People are always going to be drawn to a positive message. That’s what the other side has to learn.”

Thousands came out to the Central Wisconsin Airport to attend Trump’s rally just 13 days before the midterm elections. Some waited for more than three hours in a line that stretched back nearly a mile in order to see speeches by Trump, Gov. Scott Walker and U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir.

Walker — who is seeking a third term in office — is in a close race with state schools Superintendent Tony Evers. Trump won the Mosinee area in 2016 by double digits. Walker will likely need to do the same if he’s to prevail in what’s become one of the toughest campaigns of his career.

The queue leading up to the security checkpoint looked like a red river against the brown farm fields with nearly everyone wearing Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” cap. Vendors walked up and down the line hawking hats, sweatshirts, flags, pins and other merchandise adorned with the president’s face and his oft-repeated catch phrases.

“It’s time to Trump up people,” boomed one of the merch sellers to the delight of the crowd waiting in line. “Don’t be a Democrat. Get your red Superman caps right here.”

One T-shirt depicted the president as Calvin — from the comicstrip Calvin and Hobbes — peeing on the CNN logo. Another shirt had “Donald ‘Fucking’ Trump” in big letters written on the front and “Kicking Ass and Taking Names” on the back.

A pack of teenage girls decked out in American flag leggings and socks cheered on the crowd as they headed to the back of line. “Hell ya we love Trump, Walker,” one of the young women said while passing by. “Voting for the first time this year, too. We’re making America great again!”

UW-Stevens Point students Ben and Jenna, who wouldn’t give their last names, said plenty of young people on their campus are voting Republican this November. They said Democrats are just “more in your face” about politics.

“It isn’t like UW-Madison where it’s nothing but liberals. Young people like Walker freezing tuition and he’s done a good job with the economy,” Ben said. “I do think it’s going to be a close race between Walker and Tony Evers. At least that’s what the media says. But they also said Hillary Clinton was going to win Wisconsin [in 2016]. How’d that go?”

Once past security, folks gathered near the stage or by the barricade that separated the crowd and the tarmac. U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, Walker and Vukmir delivered their stump speeches well before Trump arrived. At one point during Vukmir’s speech, the audience revived a chant from the 2016 presidential campaign about Hillary Clinton: “Lock her up.”

After the stump speeches, the crowd waiting for about 90 minutes for the headline act. As the sun was setting, Trump supporters watched the skies for Air Force One.

Steve from Cross Plains, who also wouldn’t tell Isthmus his last name, was thankful he got into the airplane hangar where the rally was held. A few hundred were turned away at the checkpoint and had to watch it on a large monitor behind a barbed wire fence. He said “the left” doesn’t understand Trump’s appeal.

“Whatever you think of him, he’s not your typical politician who is told what to say. He’s not a phony and he speaks to real people,” said Steve. “I do think Trump coming helps Walker. [The governor] tried the big stage and it didn’t work for him. He wasn’t ready. But I think he’s been stepping it up since then.”

Michelle from Weston said most of her friends are firmly in the governor’s camp.

“Yes, a lot of support for Walker around here,” said Michelle. “Except for my teacher friends.”

Gary Dobbe from Rosholt said voters in Madison are out of touch with the rest of the state.

“Madison is a whole different world. They think they are the center of the state. Go to Madison and try to buy a house. Why does a house cost $300,000 there and cost $100,000 here? Everything is so out of reason there — including the people,” Dobbe said. “Trump is popular because he says what he thinks. Scott Walker has done everything he said he was going to do.”

Seemingly out of nowhere, Air Force One glides onto the runway and lands right in front of the enthusiastic crowd. Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” blasts out the speakers as Trump slowly descends the stairs from the presidential plane and heads towards the stage. He arrives on stage while the audience sings along to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Trump first condemned this week’s mail bomb attempts against President Barack Obama, the Clintons and other Democratic officials and supporters, then explained why he made the trip.

“I have to say this to Wisconsin. [Walker] ran against me in the primary — he was tough. He can be nasty. Wow. But he was tough and he’s smart,” Trump said. “He’s a fighter. And he’s become a great friend of mine. One of the most capable people in all of government: Gov. Scott Walker. He’s a tireless warrior. Didn’t he win like three elections last time?”

Walker has won three elections in eight years including a contentious 2012 recall fight. Danny Preuss, a stay-at-home dad from Janesville, is voting a straight Republican ticket this election. Walker survived the recall against him — the only governor who can make that claim in U.S. history — but Preuss thinks it may hurt him in this race.

“I don’t think this rally will help Scott Walker. I think Walker doomed himself when he came out arrogant after the recall and didn’t humble himself. After the recall, he came out of it like he was untouchable,” Preuss said. “This Foxconn deal is kind of scary for some people. A lot of unanswered questions there. But I still think he can pull it off.”

Trump also touted his negotiation of NAFTA; getting rid of the individual mandate in the Affordable Care Act; and his two appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court, during a meandering but well-received hour-long speech.

But Trump kept returning to immigration: “If you want to uphold our laws, our borders and our way of life, you need to vote for Scott Walker and Leah Vuk-marrr. Leah Vuk-marrr,” said Trump, badly pronouncing the U.S. Senate candidate’s name. The president also botched Walker’s opponent’s name. “Tony Ev-ers wants to get illegal aliens to flood into Wisconsin to get free public benefits funded by you the American taxpayers. No good. So don’t wait. Vote early for Scott Walker. Tremendous guy.”

Nineteen-year-old Oshkosh native Nick Schnell plans on doing just that in his very first election this year. “I think he’s doing for Wisconsin what Trump is doing for the country.”

Nick’s mother Deborah said Trump’s talk of building a border wall and driving out illegal immigrants — especially those in violent gangs — resonates with her.

“I want Nick to have the chance in his own country the way I had a chance in my own country. Madison isn’t paying attention. This country belongs to us. We’re not hateful people. We aren’t mean. People just got to follow the law,” Deborah said. “I want a wall. I really want a wall. I’m a California-native. California has gone to hell in a handbasket. If we don’t stop this the whole country is going to go to hell in a handbasket. I know Democrats want to go there. But I don’t.”

Ashland residents Priscilla Zimmerman and Rose Evansen, and Beth Cerbeny from Phillips are immigrants from the Philippines. All three wore MAGA hats. Cerbeny said she likes Trump because he’s fun. She also thinks the president gets a bad rap for “speaking the truth.”

“[Trump] isn’t anti-immigrant. He just wants people to come here legally. It took a long time and a lot of money to be here as a U.S. citizen,” Cerbeny said. “We love Scott Walker, too. We don’t want Evers because he’s just going to raise our taxes. We don’t need to pay more taxes. We want to keep more of our money.”

All three are confident Walker will win in November. As for Trump … he may have some doubts.

“I think you are going to make it. He’ll call up if he doesn’t make it,” Trump said as he mimed a phone in his hand and pretends Walker is on the line. “‘Is the president there? Who’s calling? Scott Walker. Didn’t he lose? Tell him I’ll call him in a few months.’ But that will never happen!”