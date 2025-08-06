Under Trump, UW-Madison federal lobbying spending already higher than 2024

× Expand Liam Beran Students walk up Bascom Hill, September 2024 Changes to federal student financial aid were among the issues lobbyists working for UW-Madison pressed members of Congress on.

UW-Madison has spent more on lobbying the federal government in the seven months since President Donald Trump took office than in all of 2024.

According to legally mandated lobbying reports submitted to the U.S. Senate on July 21, the university spent $474,000 on federal lobbying through June 30, including $330,000 for the university’s in-house lobbyist. Last year the university spent $328,000.

The university pays for federal lobbying through state funds and tuition dollars, says John Lucas, assistant vice chancellor for public affairs and institutional communications. A new lobbyist, BGR Group, was brought on in early 2025.

“From time to time, UW-Madison contracts with consultants who have expertise in a particular field,” says Lucas. “UW-Madison retained BGR Group to provide additional support and expertise to account for increased activity and complexity at the federal level.”

UW-Madison selected the BGR Group through a competitive bid process launched in February 2025, Lucas says. The firm, cofounded by former Mississippi Gov. and Republican National Committee Chairman Haley Barbour, counts such institutions as Columbia University, the University of Chicago and the University of Michigan among its clients.

Wisconsin connections in UW-Madison’s BGR lobbying team include BGR CEO and chairman Bob Wood, who served as chief of staff to former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson during his time as governor and as U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services; Bill Viney, a former aide to former Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Klug of Wisconsin; Steven Pfrang, Wisconsin native and former chief of staff to Republican Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois; and Syd Terry, a former legislative and campaign staffer for Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan.

Jonathan Mantz, a longtime Democratic campaign strategist, Pete Landrum, a veteran and defense sector lobbyist, and Dan Murphy, who worked on Trump’s first presidential transition team and served as chief of staff to former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Mel Martinez, are also on the university’s team with BGR.

UW-Madison’s contracts with BGR Group and another lobbying firm it retains, Lewis-Burke Associates, are set to expire by the end of the year, says Lucas. The university is now looking to hire a lobbying firm — or firms — on a maximum five-year contract, according to a request for proposals that closed Aug. 5, to help UW-Madison “create a strategic vision of UW’s engagement at the federal levels” and “maintain a strong, positive presence in Washington, D.C., on behalf of UW.”

BGR’s lobbying report for UW-Madison says only that it “provides[s] strategic counsel” and advocates “on issues related to higher education and appropriations.” The university’s in-house lobbying team listed efforts related to budget appropriations for 2026, student financial aid, the Farm Bill, and more specific topics such as funding for research on animal diseases, fusion energy science and Antarctic research. Lewis-Burke Associates lobbied specifically on defense appropriations in the 2026 federal budget and “issues pertaining to C-130J skibird plane procurement for Antarctic research.”

Higher education institutions have scrambled to respond to the onslaught of federal directives from the Trump administration. Many of those directives have directly targeted universities by cutting research funding or instituting tighter regulatory controls. By threatening to withhold federal funding, the president has also pressured some universities — including Columbia University and Brown University — into financial settlements over allegations of antisemitism.

Around $20.8 million in federal grants to UW-Madison are currently “targeted for termination,” according to a July 23 report from the Center for American Progress, a liberal-leaning D.C. policy institute.

Federal cuts have, in part, driven UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin to seek a 5-7% budget cut from the university’s divisions and academic units. The cuts have also shuttered some UW-Madison partnerships, like a special education teacher training program meant to bring teachers to Milwaukee schools and a food education program operated through the school’s extension branch.

“For over 30 years UW–Madison Extension has been providing local nutrition education throughout our state that has been funded by the federal SNAP-Ed grant program,” UW-Madison Extension Dean and Director Karl Martin said in a statement to Isthmus. “Extension is currently navigating the difficult process of winding down our SNAP-Ed-funded programming including a layoff notice process for more than 90 employees.”

UW-Madison’s library administrators have already proposed closing three campus libraries marked for changes in the library division’s 2017 master plan — Geology and Geophysics; Astronomy, Math and Physics; and Somers Social Work — and reducing hours at Memorial, College and Steenbock libraries. They’re also planning to reduce expenditures “across all disciplines” for print books, e-books, and other media.

“While making these decisions has been challenging and painful, we remain committed to preserving our services and excellence,” Erla Heyns, dean and vice provost of University Libraries, and David Pavelich, associate dean for collections, wrote in a statement emailed to UW-Madison library employees.