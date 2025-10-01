UW-Madison, city partner to locate cheaper apartments for students

× Expand Liam Beran The new student housing building above the old Lake Street parki The new student housing building above the old Lake Street parking garage will have approximately 100 reduced-rent beds.

City and UW-Madison officials want to make it easier for low-income students to find cheaper housing options.

Under a city zoning change enacted in 2024, downtown developers may exceed maximum story limits as long as they stay under the maximum height permitted under city ordinances and state law. In exchange, developers building student housing are expected to commit a negotiated amount of affordable beds for low-income applicants.

The zoning change has already been successfully used to house students in 112 beds, discounted at 40%, at the oLiv student apartment building on 339 W. Gorham St., says Matt Wachter, director of Madison’s planning, community and economic development department.

Isthmus was unable to determine the price of the discounted beds. oLiv does not list the price of units online and has not responded to a request for prices from Isthmus. UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas also did not provide the information.

Campus-area Alds. Mike Verveer, Will Ochowicz and MGR Govindarajan introduced a proposal to the city council Sept. 16 that would formalize a process for identifying and referring students to reduced rent beds in an agreement with the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents and area landlords.

Under the proposal, the city could ask for affordable student housing units in exchange for additional stories or as a standalone tool in negotiations with developers. UW-Madison’s Office of Student Financial Aid would proactively identify low-income students and inform them that they’re eligible for reduced rent. If a student chooses to apply and authorize the release of their information, the university would provide a certification to a landlord that the student is eligible for the reduced rent bed. Low-income applicants would have the same amenities, roommate options, and rental agreement terms as any other applicant.

The university would set the criteria for who qualifies as a low-income student, while the city would negotiate discounts for those students on a per-development basis.

Lucas says in a statement that demand for reduced-rent units exceeds supply, which “makes it challenging to promote opportunities broadly without risking disappointment or overwhelming the application system.”

“Looking ahead, the university hopes that this program will expand access to more affordable housing options,” says Lucas.

Wachter says hundreds more reduced-rent beds are in the pipeline. An upcoming mixed-use development on the site of the former Lake Street parking garage, located near campus, will offer 68 beds at a 10% discount and 32 beds at a 25% discount to students. Wachter adds that the developers of two other projects are in talks with the city about taking advantage of the exemption.

“They’re too early to have names,” Wachter says. “In some cases, they were waiting for the [formal agreement] to enter negotiations with the city.”

Govindarajan says that the memorandum of understanding will help give developers a sense of “what their expectations are” and provide data on accepted applicants, wait lists, rents and more.

He says that while recent student housing developments look “really luxurious and fancy,” the city is taking efforts to ensure “the newer apartments do include affordable housing.”

Government-supported affordable housing options are scarce for students. Students are generally ineligible for Section 8 housing vouchers through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“This new program fills in that gap for low-income housing that students have never received before, whether it be from the federal government or the state,” says Govindarajan. “It’s an initiative that the city is trying out, [which] worked really well with oLiv.”

× Expand Liam Beran The oLiv student housing building on West Gorham Street. The oLiv student housing building on West Gorham Street has 112 reduced rent beds.

Cost of attendance was the most-cited reason students pointed to after dropping out of their degree programs, according to a national 2025 Gallup and Lumina Foundation study. Both housing and tuition costs are increasing at UW-Madison.

The UW Board of Regents increased tuition at UW-Madison for in-state students by $500 in July, bringing tuition and fees to $12,186 for an academic year. Out-of-state tuition increased by $2,025, bringing non-resident costs, including fees, for an academic year to $44,210.

A legislative package signed by President Donald Trump on July 4 limits some students’ eligibility for Pell Grants, according to the Institute for College Access and Success. In addition, Trump’s proposed 2026 budget would decrease the maximum award for Pell Grants by 23% and reduce federal contributions to student work study jobs by 80%.

Off-campus rent near UW-Madison in 2024 averaged $1,273 per-bed monthly, according to a 2024 study commissioned by the university. The same study defined “affordable” rent as just under $1,000 monthly and found that UW-Madison has among the highest rents of any Big Ten university.

The least expensive on-campus housing option at UW-Madison is a quad unit in residence halls Tripp, Sullivan or Bradley, at $7,100 for an academic year.

There’s usually a race for students to find an off-campus apartment after their freshman year, says Brooke Hooper, a UW-Madison senior studying genetics. She pays about $980 monthly for her room in a two-bedroom apartment near the UW Hospital on Highland Avenue, where she’s lived for three years.

Despite the price, the unit has issues. She and her roommate have had mold in the apartment, and the washing machines located in the building’s basement “are almost always broken.”

“For that price, I feel like we shouldn’t have mold in our toilets,” Hooper says.

Hooper has a part-time job at UW RecWell and receives some financial support from her parents, without which she says “there’s no way I’d be able to afford” the apartment. She says that the city and UW-Madison’s partnership is “interesting,” though she wonders about the impact on market-rate units.

“I’ve never heard of that. I think that could be a good solution, but I also wonder if that would mean they would jack up the rest of the rent.”