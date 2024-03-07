Vintage bar owner explores buying building

× Expand Tommy Washbush Did the ‘people’ save Vintage from demolition?

Despite the launch of a grassroots campaign to save the Vintage Spirits and Grill on University Avenue from demolition, the area alderperson was not convinced proposed redevelopment plans could be stopped. “We should do everything we can to keep the Vintage, but I feel my hands are tied,” Ald. Juliana Bennett told Isthmus in late January. “At this point I do think the arguments against redevelopment are quite tough.”

Vintage owner Brittany Kraemer was similarly pessimistic at the time, believing city approvals were imminent: “I was just kind of hoping there would be a shift.”

Good news arrived on Feb. 28 when developer Kevin Carey of The Carey Group visited Vintage in person to say he was pulling plans to build a student apartment tower on the site.

“The staff went haywire,” says Kraemer. She says Carey broke the news to Marissa, the general manager. “She called me crying, and I thought something bad happened.”

Carey did not respond to a request for comment about the reason for the change of plans.

Kraemer says the entire Vintage staff, which includes many longtime employees, stayed on board as redevelopment plans looked likely to proceed. The only staffer who plans to depart is Simon Dettinger, a Vintage veteran for more than two decades who is planning to open his own establishment, the Northside Lounge, later this year.

The Carey Group started meeting with the city about their redevelopment plans in January 2023. This past summer, a petition to “Save The Vintage” gathered more than 5,000 signatures and many community members submitted public comments opposing the building’s demolition.

Jeremy Frommelt of Iconica, the development team’s Madison-based architecture firm, officially pulled the project from consideration by the city’s Urban Design Commission and Plan Commission in a Feb. 27 message to the city.

“I feel like people had a voice, and that voice was heard,” says Kraemer. She says she is now exploring the possibility of Vintage purchasing the property from its current owners, the Goeden family.