A sense of urgency

David Hoffert is the president of the Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association, a trainer at Epic, and a regular volunteer for Wisconsin Public Television. Born and raised in Madison, he earned a master’s degree in public policy from Stanford University, where he “witnessed a society that was truly breaking down due to inequality” in the San Francisco Bay Area. And now he’s watching his own district develop quickly, wary that the same inequalities are emerging here.

“We’re clearly going down the road of a tech economy that’s great for upper-middle class white people and awful for others,” Hoffert says. “I don’t want us to go down that road.”

Hoffert is running for the open District 13 Common Council seat, along with Tag Evers, Lee Lazar and Justin Kirchen. The district includes the Monona Bay neighborhood, sections of the Greenbush neighborhood, and parts of the South Park Street and Monroe Street corridors on the near west side. The seat is now held by Allen Arntsen, who was appointed last summer but pledged not to run for election. The top two vote-getters in the Feb. 19 primary will move on to the general election in April.

Isthmus reached out to all the candidates to discuss their priorities and experience. Kirchen did not respond to interview requests. A primary concern among the candidates who responded is the city’s booming population and what it means for a range of issues, from transit to social equity.

Hoffert is a proponent of high-density housing and “responsible in-fill development.” He would prioritize the building of affordable housing and “smart development” in traditional neighborhoods. He would also address racial inequities by evaluating police practices, increasing economic mobility, and listening to resident concerns.

Lazar is an insurance agent who is seeking to provide some stability in a district that has seen a lot of turnover on the council. He, too, is concerned with managing Madison’s growth to ensure there “is equality and opportunity for everyone,” and advocates for a renewed commitment to affordable housing. “We are a growing city,” he says. “The issues of density and additional population are not issues, they are inevitabilities, and managing that responsibly is the number one thing I talk about.”

Housing promises to be a controversial matter in the Bay Creek neighborhood, specifically where a proposed 58-unit permanent supportive housing facility on South Park Street may begin construction this year. More generally, Lazar considers the housing shortage an all-hands-on-deck situation.

“Any chance we have to create incentives for developers to offer more affordable housing, and also more publicly available parking, we should advocate for those opportunities,” he says.

He supports another controversial project, the proposed football stadium at Edgewood High School, based on the demand of existing sports facilities — unlike Evers, who strongly opposes it. Evers is a concert promoter and activist who describes “pulling out the little bit of hair I have left” during President Trump’s 2016 election, then deciding that “getting involved in politics at the local level is where it’s at.” He’s a first-time candidate who’s calling for a “moon-shot sense of urgency” on housing, transit, and preparing for the “probability of catastrophic, 100-year floods.”

Evers also identifies racial equity as one of Madison’s top problems, decrying the city’s racial and economic segregation. Like Hoffert and Lazar, he believes a rapid growth spurt like the one projected for Madison — 70,000 new residents by 2040 — will squeeze out people already struggling to afford living in the city.

“We have profound problems with homelessness,” he says. “We have some of the lowest vacancy rates in the country. The solution has to be more nuanced than build, build, build, because if you let the market do as it chooses, you only get luxury apartments. … So, we have to come up with creative and bold solutions.”