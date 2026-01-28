What is Madison doing to prepare for ICE?

× Expand Liam Beran Protesters surround the Wisconsin State Capitol on Jan. 25. More than 500 protesters braved the cold on Jan. 25 in solidarity with Minneapolis and to oppose an ICE campaign in Madison.

After Minneapolis, could Madison be next?

“The city has no information on federal enforcement operations outside of what’s reported in the media,” says city communications manager Dylan Brogan on the potential of a major U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement campaign in Madison.

It’s a common question, though, as nearby Minneapolis has endured a major federal immigration crackdown since early January, with as many as 3,000 ICE agents in the city and the deaths of two local residents.

Many are wondering how the city would respond if there were protracted immigration raids in Madison: Ald. John Guequierre wrote in a Jan. 23 blog post that alders and the mayor’s office have received many emails and calls asking about “the city’s posture on federal immigration enforcement actions.”

There is no current indication that Madison is a target. But city officials are taking steps to prepare. According to Brogan the city has established ties with local groups that work with immigrants to rapidly distribute information; launched a “know your rights” webpage; coordinated with emergency personnel in the area, including law enforcement; and examined how they might restrict federal agents’ access to city property.

“In consultation with the city attorney’s office, [the mayor’s office is] examining additional options for restricting the use of city-owned property for federal enforcement purposes available within local, state and federal law,” says Brogan.

Milwaukee County is currently debating an ordinance that would prohibit federal immigration enforcement officers from staging in county-owned parks or parkways without permission, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in December issued an executive order that prohibits federal immigration enforcement from using city-owned parking lots as a “staging area, processing location, [or] operations base.”

In recent weeks, local organizations that work with immigrant populations, including Centro and Voces de la Frontera, have offered training on immigrant rights and how to navigate interactions with federal enforcement officers. Centro is also raising money for its Immigrant Defense Fund, which provides legal services and emergency assistance to those facing immigration challenges.

“The Centro community is heartbroken and outraged by the ongoing events in Minnesota,” Sara Sánchez Santana, Centro’s communications coordinator, wrote in a Jan. 26 statement. “Instead of being applauded for standing up to terror, those standing courageously are violently being silenced.”

× Expand Liam Beran Zoe Sullivan at the ICE protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Jan. 25. Zoe Sullivan, who is running for state Assembly, says 'mutual aid efforts' are important to protect people in the event of ICE enforcement operations.

Voces de la Frontera has encouraged residents to wait for verification before sharing information of possible ICE sightings and, at times, has put out statements rebuffing rumored immigration enforcement operations.

“We want to clarify that reports of a possible ICE presence in several areas of Madison are false,” Voces de la Frontera wrote in a Jan. 27 Facebook post. “There is no ICE presence related to immigration enforcement. The sightings reported involve federal and local law enforcement agencies engaged in non-immigration related activity. Let’s continue to prioritize calm, solidarity and verification before sharing information."

Another local group, ACAB Underground School, has hosted trainings and donation drives to assist those in Minneapolis and to prepare in Madison, according to The Capital Times. The group is planning a training on Jan. 29 to inform people of their rights when protesting and how to protect their digital security.

And some residents are urging their neighbors to get involved locally. Zoe Sullivan, who is running for a Madison seat in the Wisconsin Assembly, attended a frigid Jan. 25 protest at the state Capitol against ICE, held in solidarity with Minneapolis. She said that “mutual aid efforts,” referring to voluntary exchanges of resources and services, are “really important” at this moment.

“I think there’s a lot of organizing happening locally to organize protection for schools, so that, if ICE shows up at a public school, people can make sure the kids are okay.”

