What is the Madison subreddit talking about?

“How do y’all find out about concerts and shows in the area?,” Reddit user I_Like_Comedy_1997 asked the Madison subreddit on Aug. 14.

The most-upvoted response: a link to Isthmus’ hand-curated music calendar. “Yeah, this is pretty much it,” a Reddit user says in response. Further down the thread, another user says they find events through “the Isthmus event calendar mainly.”

Kudos go to Bob Koch, Isthmus’ calendar editor, who curates a comprehensive, daily-updated calendar of Madison’s events, sourced from newsletters and submissions. The calendar provides times, locations and descriptions for events in and around Madison.

“It’s good to know that people are still reading it,” says Koch, a UW-Platteville graduate and musician who has worked at Isthmus for 20 years. He adds that he’s seen growing enthusiasm for the calendar — rather than alternatives like Facebook groups — in recent years, particularly after Isthmus went back into print in 2021.

You can list your event by emailing Koch at calendar@isthmus.com.